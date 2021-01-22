Open Menu

Related Cos. closes on West Palm office towers for $282M

Two-building office complex previously sold in 2015 for $246M

Miami /
Jan.January 22, 2021 02:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Phillips Point office towers with Related’s Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)

Phillips Point office towers with Related’s Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)

The Related Companies closed on its $282 million purchase of the Phillips Point office towers in West Palm Beach, marking the largest office sale in South Florida in more than a year.

Property records show an AEW Capital Management affiliate sold the 448,914-square-foot office complex at 777 South Flagler Drive and 201 Lakeview Avenue to Realted’s 777 South Flagler Associates for $281.9 million. The purchase, which equates to $628 per square foot, was announced earlier this month.

The Related affiliate financed the acquisition with a $198.5 million loan from Goldman Sachs.

Records show AEW paid $246 million for the two towers in 2015. They sit on more than 4 acres overlooking Palm Beach island.

JLL brokers Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala and Matt McCormack represented AEW Capital in the latest deal.

Phillips Point is about 90 percent occupied, with Morgan Stanley, Gunster, and Akerman among the tenants.

The sale comes as more financial and tech firms announce they are opening offices in South Florida. Goldman Sachs, which has a small office at Phillips Point, is considering moving its asset management division to South Florida, and reportedly has looked at spaces in Palm Beach County.

New York-based Related Companies, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, has been active in West Palm Beach.

Last year, the company secured a $140 million loan from MSD Capital to finish building its 20-story 360 Rosemary office tower in downtown West Palm, where tenants will include Elliott Management, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer. Related redeveloped CityPlace into Rosemary Square, and plans to build another office tower across from Phillips Point called One Flagler.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketRelated Companieswest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make-A-Wish South Florida CEO Norman Wedderburn and 350 Northwest Sixth Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Make-A-Wish pays $8M for Overtown dev site
    Make-A-Wish pays $8M for Overtown dev site
    Saeed Amidi and Moishe Mana (Getty, iStock)
    Plug and Play to open downtown Miami office
    Plug and Play to open downtown Miami office
    (iStock)
    Empty cubicles: Vacancies up in South Florida office market in Q4
    Empty cubicles: Vacancies up in South Florida office market in Q4
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    Sagi Shaked and 201 North Pine Island Road (Shaked Law, Google Maps)
    Former Plantation fertility clinic sells for $8M
    Former Plantation fertility clinic sells for $8M
    Michael Cammarata (Linkedin, Neptune Wellness Solutions, iStock)
    Cannabis wellness company relocates HQ to South Florida
    Cannabis wellness company relocates HQ to South Florida
    Jorge Perez and Jon Paul Perez with Terminal Island (Getty, iStock)
    Related gets height increase needed for Terminal Island office project in Miami Beach
    Related gets height increase needed for Terminal Island office project in Miami Beach
    Rendering of the Dorsey with Alex Karakhanian, Jon Paul Perez and Tricera’s Scott Sherman and Ben Mandel (iStock)
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.