Longtime TV and film producer Douglas Cramer sold his waterfront La Gorce Island mansion for $23 million, shortly before buying a home in Morningside for more than $8 million.

Property records show Cramer, who produced shows such as “The Brady Bunch,” “Star Trek” and “Dynasty,” and his husband Hubert Bush III sold 40 La Gorce Circle in Miami Beach to investment manager Byron Roth in an off-market deal. Roth leads Newport Beach, California-based Roth Capital Partners as chairman and CEO.

Buyers are increasingly turning to off-market deals as the inventory of waterfront homes continues to shrink, especially in cities like Miami Beach.

Cramer and Bush’s sale of their four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 8,800-square-foot estate was brokered by Douglas Elliman. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon represented the sellers, and Brett Harris brought the buyer. Harris said the buyer plans to keep the home, which was originally built in 1937 and later renovated.

It last sold for $7.4 million in 2012, records show.

Earlier this month, Cramer and Bush paid $8.1 million for a waterfront home in Miami, setting a record for the Morningside neighborhood. Bruce Alan Weil, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, and his wife sold the house.

On La Gorce Island, Cher’s former home at 64 La Gorce Circle recently sold for $17 million.

In November, a member of the Jack Parker real estate family bought the waterfront teardown at 66 La Gorce Circle for $7.5 million.

In Miami Beach and the barrier islands, single-family home sales surged in the fourth quarter, rising a whopping 195 percent to 224 closings, according to the Elliman reports. Inventory fell 30 percent to 530 single-family home listings.