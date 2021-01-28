Open Menu

Casa Hotels buys boutique South Beach hotel for $8M

Hotel will remain closed until it is renovated

Miami /
Jan.January 28, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Valerio Spinaci and 1506 Collins Avenue (Google Maps)

Valerio Spinaci and 1506 Collins Avenue (Google Maps)

Chilean investment firm Casa Hotels Group closed on a boutique hotel in South Beach for $8.1 million.

Casa Hotels, led by CEO Jose Aguera, bought the Eva Hotel, a four-story, 30-key building at 1506 Collins Avenue. The group also owns the Odyssey South Beach and Casa Boutique Hotel on Washington Avenue.

Opera Real Estate Investment, led by CEO and attorney Valerio Spinaci, represented Casa Hotels in the Eva Hotel sale. Roca Gonzalez P.A. handled the closing.

Spinaci said the deal had been in the works for months. The hotel, which is not currently operating, will be renovated and rebranded as a Casa property.

The sale price equates to $270,000 per room.

Property records show the seller is Lender West LLC. The 21,832-square-foot building sits on an 8,000-square-foot lot. It last sold out of foreclosure for $3 million in 2019, court records show.

The hotel is next to AxelBeach Miami, the first U.S. outpost for Axel Hotels, an LGBTIQ+ oriented hotel group.  AxelBeach is a client of Spinaci.

Hospitality was among the hardest hit sectors last year, and few hotels sold, but some properties are now trading.

Earlier this month, developer Ari Pearl and investor Jonathan Leifer paid $30 million for the Tryp Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, acquiring the waterfront property out of foreclosure.

In December, the property at 200 to 212 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach sold for $6 million to a buyer that plans to open an upscale boutique apartment-hotel.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    collins avenueHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ari Pearl, Jonathan Leifer and 9540 West Bay Harbor Drive. (Wyndam Hotels, PPG Development, L3C Capital Partners)
    Ari Pearl, Jonathan Leifer acquire Bay Harbor Islands hotel out of foreclosure
    Ari Pearl, Jonathan Leifer acquire Bay Harbor Islands hotel out of foreclosure
    From left: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen; Pharrell Williams; Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Getty, iStock)
    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
    South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
    Shelborne South Beach and Seagull Hotel (Shelborne, Google Maps)
    Here are South Florida’s biggest hotel sales in 2020
    Here are South Florida’s biggest hotel sales in 2020
    The Gale Hotel with Harvey Hernandez
    Banyan Investment buys Gale Fort Lauderdale hotel from Harvey Hernandez
    Banyan Investment buys Gale Fort Lauderdale hotel from Harvey Hernandez
    Francisco Martinez Miyashiki (forefront) and Francisco Martinez Celeiro with 16805 Northwest 12th Avenue (Linkedin, Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)
    Former actor sells Miami Gardens hotel for $6M
    Former actor sells Miami Gardens hotel for $6M
    Paul Lardi and 200-212 Collins Avenue (Linkedin, Alex Zylberglait/Marcus & Millichap)
    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel
    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel
    Diego Colmenero and Charlie Porchetto from Urbanica plan to break ground on Edgewater hotel (Urbanica)
    Urbanica completes $9M assemblage for Edgewater hotel
    Urbanica completes $9M assemblage for Edgewater hotel
    Rendering of the project
    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach
    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.