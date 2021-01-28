Open Menu

Centinela Tequila family buys waterfront spec mansion in North Miami for $10M

Sellers developed the 12K sf home

Miami /
Jan.January 28, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
2095 Northeast 121st Road, North Miami (Realtor)

The Casa Centinela Tequila family bought a waterfront spec mansion in North Miami for $9.9 million.

Records show Centinela Group LLC, a Florida company linked to the Centinela family, bought the home at 2095 Northeast 121st Road from Samer El-Fashny and Nada Nisevic.

Casa Centinela Tequila is a family-owned business based in Mexico. The business was started in Jalisco, Mexico in 1904, according to its website.

El-Fashny and Nisevic bought the property in 2014 for $2.5 million, records show. Raydel Cabale, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami Corp, began co-developing the mansion with the married couple in 2016. The home was completed in 2020. According to Cabale, El-Fashny and Nisevic are business partners of his and own the company Waterfront Development USA, LLC.

The mansion was listed in 2016 for $10 million, before completion, according to Realtor.com. The asking price then jumped as high as $14.9 million in August 2017. The most recent asking price was $13.5 million in November.

Cabale represented the sellers, and Julian Johnston with the Corcoran Group represented the buyers.

The three-story, 12,462-square-foot mansion has eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to property records. The home features a 102-foot pool with curved glass that overlooks the 255 feet of water frontage.

In December, The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency approved financing for a new 66-unit workforce housing development in the city. Nearby, in North Miami Beach, Dezer Development plans to turn Intracoastal Mall into a high-rise, mixed-use development.





    north miami

