The founder and CEO of a financial regulatory compliance advisory firm bought a waterfront home in Miami Beach for $9.6 million.

Constantine and Angela Karides sold the home at 5045 Lakeview Drive to Jonathan Saxton, property records show. Constantine is a partner at Pittsburgh-based law firm Reed Smith, and has been managing partner of the firm’s Miami office for nearly a year.

Saxton founded Optima Partners in 2014. The firm is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London and Hong Kong.

Saxton financed the Miami Beach purchase with a $6.7 million mortgage from HSBC Bank.

The Karides couple bought the six-bedroom, 7,300-square-foot house in 2017 for $9.6 million. It hit the market in late 2018 for $11.9 million, and was most recently listed for $10.9 million. The property includes a pool and dock.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman represented the Karideses. Duchon declined to comment on the deal.

