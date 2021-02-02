Open Menu

Little Havana multifamily project scores construction loan

43-unit building will be six stories tall with a two-story parking structure

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2021 03:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2052 Southwest First Street and Alfonso Macedo of Ocean Bank (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

2052 Southwest First Street and Alfonso Macedo of Ocean Bank (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

A 43-unit multifamily project in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood scored a $6.2 million construction loan from Ocean Bank.

The project is at 2052 Southwest First Street, according to records. A notice of commencement describes one six-story apartment building with a two-story parking structure on less than an acre of land.

The owner is a company managed by Coral Gables-based attorney Gilbert Contreras. The contractor is Miami-based GILCO Homes, managed by members of the Contreras family.

The owner bought the land in 2018 for $830,000, according to records.

Construction activity in Little Havana last year included Forth Development breaking ground on Bonsai I, an eight-unit building at 519 Southwest Fifth Avenue. Also, an affiliate of the Vienna, Austria-based Premium Group secured a $34 million loan to begin construction on the 194-unit apartment project at 736-760 Southwest First Street.

In March, BrickOne Group paid $6.1 million for apartment buildings in Little Havana and the Omni district.

Last month, Ocean Bank sold about 3 acres of land in Miami as a development site for $14 million. The Miami-based bank — known as the largest independent state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida — is led by A. Alfonso Macedo.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    little havanamultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Martin with a rendering of Natura Gardens
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    5040 Northwest Seventh Street (Google Maps, iStock)
    Northeast Capital pays $15M for Miami office building
    Northeast Capital pays $15M for Miami office building
    Alliance's Bruce Ward and Carlyle's Kewsong Lee with a rendering of Broadstone Lakeside and an aerial view of the property (Getty, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Ocean Bank CEO A. Alfonso Macedo and 4238 to 4242 Northwest Seventh Street (Google Maps)
    Ocean Bank sells Miami dev site for $14M, buyer plans mixed-use project
    Ocean Bank sells Miami dev site for $14M, buyer plans mixed-use project
    Solmar on Sixth with PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler and Sterling Equities co-founder Fred Wilpon (Google Maps)
    Sterling Equities pays $92M for Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Sterling Equities pays $92M for Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Renderings of Wynwood Haus with TSG Managing Partner Camilo Lopez and Lineaire Group Partner Diego Bonet (Lineaire Group)
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    President and CEO at Caron Treatment Centers Doug Tieman with the units. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Doug Tieman)
    Addiction treatment center operator pays $12M for Delray Beach apartments
    Addiction treatment center operator pays $12M for Delray Beach apartments
    Celebration Pointe and Andrew Farkas (Garco)
    Island Capital affiliate pays $64M for Margate apartments
    Island Capital affiliate pays $64M for Margate apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.