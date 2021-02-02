<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales rose in Miami-Dade County last week, while closed dollar volume took a nearly $20 million hit.

A total of 185 condos sold last week, up from 139 condos that sold the previous week. Sales totaled $81.8 million, down from the $99.6 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $442,000, down from $716,000 the previous week. The average price per square foot of $313 also fell from $406 the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit S-506 at The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside. The unit sold for $3.2 million, or $1,825 per square foot, after 17 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Sheila Shardlow represented the seller, and Charlotte Maietto represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 2902 at One Island Place in Aventura. It sold for $2.8 million, or $381 per square foot, after 141 days on the market. Anette Karten represented the seller, and Robin Johannan represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

Most expensive

The Surf Club Four Seasons S-506 | 17 days on market | $3.2M | $1,825 psf | Listing agent: Sheila Shardlow | Buyer’s agent: Charlotte Maietto

Least expensive

Jade Ocean 2904 | 169 days on market | $1.6M | $828 psf | Listing agent: Chad Carroll | Buyer’s agent: Erin Omiatek

Most days on market

Mei 902 | 563 days on market | $1.7M | $986 psf | Listing agent: Anna Sherrill | Buyer’s agent: Enrique Tettamanti

Fewest days on market

