Miami-Dade condo sales stay steady in mid-January

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.1M to $13.5M

Miami /
Jan.January 26, 2021 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume were largely unchanged from the previous week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 139 condos sold last week, the same number that sold the previous week. Sales totaled $99.6 million, up from $97.1 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of $716,000, up slightly from $700,000 a week prior. The average price per square foot of $406 was up from $382 per square foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit S-801 at The Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside. The unit sold for $13.5 million after 337 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Liz Hogan represented the seller, and Devin Kay represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 707 at One Ocean in Miami Beach. It sold for $6.45 million, or $2,074 per square foot, after 1,134 days on the market. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon represented the seller, and Brett Eaglstein represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Jan. 16 to Jan 23.

Most expensive
The Surf Club Four Seasons S-801 | 337 days on market | $13.5M | $2,194 psf | Listing agent: Liz Hogan | Buyer’s agent: Devin Kay

Least expensive
Trump Tower III 1201 | 213 days on market | $2.1M | $717 psf | Listing agent: Julio Oliveira | Buyer’s agent: Melissa Gonzalez

Most days on market
One Ocean 707 | 1134 days on market | $6.45M | $2,074 psf | Listing agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Brett Eaglstein

Fewest days on market
Prive 901 | 40 days on market | $3.3M | $888 psf | Listing agent: Carlos Gutierrez | Buyer’s agent: Carlos Gutierrez





