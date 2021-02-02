Open Menu

Toll Brothers launches sales at new luxury community in Davie

Millstone Ranches properties start at over $1M incomplex; developer has benefited from pandemic-fueled demand

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2021 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley Jr. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley Jr. (Toll Brothers)

 

Toll Brothers launched sales for its new single-family home community in Davie, as the developer continues to benefit from pandemic-fueled demand for homes.

Prices in the planned 18-home Millstone Ranches start above $1 million, according to a press release. The one- and two-story homes will range from 3,700 square feet to more than 6,900 square feet. The community is located near Interstate 75 and Griffin Road.

Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers is led by Doug Yearley Jr.

In December, the company reported $2.6 billion in third quarter sales, a 7 percent rise from the same time last year. The uptick in homebuying has also boosted Miami-based homebuilder Lennar, which in December reported a strong quarter and full year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    daviehomebuildersToll Brothers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lennar's Stuart Miller, Rick Beckwitt  with the site (Google Maps; Lennar)
    Lennar pays $8M for South Miami-Dade housing community site
    Lennar pays $8M for South Miami-Dade housing community site
    D.R. Horton CEO David Auld and the Reserve at Jupiter site 
    D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
    D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
    Jim Carr and Armando Codina with renderings of the homes (CC Homes)
    CC Homes pays $12M for Southwest Ranches land for single-family community
    CC Homes pays $12M for Southwest Ranches land for single-family community
    Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller (iStock)
    “The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
    “The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
    Lennar's Stuart Miller and 28600 Southwest 132nd Avenue (Google Maps)
    Lennar spends $29M on Homestead mobile home park, plans new community
    Lennar spends $29M on Homestead mobile home park, plans new community
    Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course with GL Homes' Misha Ezratti, head of GL Homes and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer (Google Maps, Lila Photo via GL Homes, Twitter)
    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
    Brent Baker and a  rendering of 5024 South State Road 7 (DiVosta, iStock)
    Pulte buys 31 acres in Lake Worth, plans housing community
    Pulte buys 31 acres in Lake Worth, plans housing community
    Raj Dhanda and 11000 Cameron Court (Credit: Google Maps)
    Black Creek buys Davie apartments for $79M
    Black Creek buys Davie apartments for $79M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.