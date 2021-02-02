Toll Brothers launched sales for its new single-family home community in Davie, as the developer continues to benefit from pandemic-fueled demand for homes.

Prices in the planned 18-home Millstone Ranches start above $1 million, according to a press release. The one- and two-story homes will range from 3,700 square feet to more than 6,900 square feet. The community is located near Interstate 75 and Griffin Road.

Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers is led by Doug Yearley Jr.

In December, the company reported $2.6 billion in third quarter sales, a 7 percent rise from the same time last year. The uptick in homebuying has also boosted Miami-based homebuilder Lennar, which in December reported a strong quarter and full year.