Open Menu

Nakash family sells W South Beach units to RFR, Tricap

Buyers now control about 225 units at the 20-story building

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2021 11:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Joseph Nakash, Aby Rosen, Ralph Nakash, and David Edelstein (Photos via Marriott; Getty)

From left: 2201 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Joseph Nakash, Aby Rosen, Ralph Nakash, and David Edelstein (Photos via Marriott; Getty)

The Nakash family closed on its sale of 12 units at the W South Beach to an entity tied to Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’ RFR Holding and David Edelstein’s Tricap.

Two W Unit LLC, Nakash Holding LLC and Nakash Miami Condo Investments LLC sold the condo-hotel units to 2201 Collins Fee LLC, according to property records. The units sold for $10.8 million, the same price the Nakashes paid for them in 2014 and 2015.

The buyer financed the purchase with a $6.9 million loan from Citibank and Deutsche Bank. 2201 Collins Fee LLC now owns about 225 units at the beachfront 20-story tower, records show.

Edelstein said the W South Beach hotel is at 90 percent occupancy.

Ralph and Joseph Nakash, owners of Jordache Enterprises, are tied to the selling entities.

The buyer and seller sued each other over a nearly $1 million deposit last year. Both lawsuits were dismissed last summer, court records show. Edelstein said the issue was resolved amicably.

Edelstein’s Tricap, RFR Realty and the Related Companies developed the W South Beach.

The Nakashes own a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate, including the former Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, and the Setai Miami Beach hotel.

In 2019, the former CEO of Roadhouse Grill sold his condo at the W South Beach for $7.2 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo-hotelsmiami beachNakashRFR Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3080 North Bay Road with Andres Isaias, Alejandro Diaz-Bazan and Chad Carroll (Luxhunters, Carroll by Jeff Remas, iStock)
    Spec home developer sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $24M
    Spec home developer sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $24M
    Shervin Pishevar with renderings of the house (Photos via Getty; Menin Homes Design)
    Early Uber investor Shervin Pishevar to list waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $35M
    Early Uber investor Shervin Pishevar to list waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $35M
    Blink’s Michael Farkas and Lionstone’s Diego Lowenstein with 605 Lincoln Road (Google Maps)
    Blink buys office condo on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road for new HQ
    Blink buys office condo on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road for new HQ
    Cody and Zach Vichinsky with 119 Washington Avenue. (TCRE, Bespoke Real Estate)
    Bespoke Real Estate brokerage expands in South Florida
    Bespoke Real Estate brokerage expands in South Florida
    Martin Sass and 7795 Fisher Island Drive (Google Maps, Linkedin)
    Asset management mogul sells Fisher Island penthouse for $8M
    Asset management mogul sells Fisher Island penthouse for $8M
    4540 North Bay Road, Miami Beach (Google Maps, iStock)
    The doctor is out: MD sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $19M
    The doctor is out: MD sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $19M
    2220 North Bay Road with Dan Loeb. (Google Maps, Third Point)
    Billionaire hedge funder adds to Miami Beach properties with waterfront teardown
    Billionaire hedge funder adds to Miami Beach properties with waterfront teardown
    5800 North Bay Road with Phil Collins and Orlando Bravo (Google Maps, Getty, Wikimedia Commons)
    Private equity billionaire buys Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion for $39M
    Private equity billionaire buys Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion for $39M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.