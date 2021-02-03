Open Menu

Spec home developer sells waterfront North Bay Road mansion for $24M

Deal comes out to $24.5M including furniture

Miami /
Feb.February 03, 2021 06:05 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
3080 North Bay Road with Andres Isaias, Alejandro Diaz-Bazan and Chad Carroll (Luxhunters, Carroll by Jeff Remas, iStock)

Spec home developer Andian Group sold a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road for $23.7 million.

Andian, led by Andres Isaias and One Sotheby’s International Realty agent Alejandro Diaz-Bazan, sold the eight-bedroom, 9,408-square-foot home at 3080 North Bay Road to an LLC named after the address.

Diaz-Bazan represented the developer, and Chad Carroll from Compass brought the buyer. Both declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

Ralph Choeff of Choeff Levy Fischman designed the modern, two-story mansion. It sold for $24.5 million, including furniture, the developers said, adding that they received multiple offers. Isaias said the sale price marks a new record on a per-square-foot basis for North Bay Road at nearly $2,600 a foot.

Property records show the 20,500-square-foot lot last sold in 2018 for $7.8 million.

Sales of waterfront properties along North Bay Road have been surging in recent months. A doctor recently sold her home at 4540 North Bay Road to a hidden buyer for $18.7 million, and billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb recently picked up a spec mansion for $20 million and a teardown farther south for $12 million.

Last week, Phil Collins sold his estate at 5800 North Bay Road for more than $39 million to private equity billionaire Orlando Bravo and his wife Katy.





