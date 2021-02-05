Open Menu

La Clara condo project in WPB scores $110M construction loan

Developer broke ground on 25-story condo tower two years ago

Miami /
Feb.February 05, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Great Gulf CEO Ilias Konstantopoulos with a rendering of the development at 1515 South Flagler Drive (Great Gulf)

Great Gulf CEO Ilias Konstantopoulos with a rendering of the development at 1515 South Flagler Drive (Great Gulf)

Toronto developer Great Gulf closed on financing for its West Palm Beach condo tower nearly two years after breaking ground on the project.

The developer secured a $110 million construction loan from Bank OZK for La Clara, an 83-unit, 25-story development at 1515 South Flagler Drive, according to property records.

Great Gulf broke ground on the building in March 2019 and it is still under construction. It’s currently 60 percent sold with more than $130 million in sales volume, according to a spokesperson. Douglas Elliman is handling sales of the project, led by sales director Chris Leavitt.

Great Gulf, led by President Niall Collins, paid $24 million for the waterfront 2.5-acre development site in September 2016, according to property records.

Units at La Clara will range from 1,500 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, with prices starting at $2 million and up to $5 million, excluding penthouses. The building is being designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects and will feature a fitness center with a yoga studio and spas, an outdoor garden and walking area, a dog spa, a club lounge, theater, conference room and business center, and wine tasting and storage areas.

The building is expected to be delivered in the spring of 2023.

The Bristol, at 1100 South Flagler Drive, marked the first new luxury condo building in West Palm Beach over the past decade. The 25-story, 69-unit tower attracted buyers such as Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber and beauty mogul Sydell Miller.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bank OZKcondo marketconstruction loanswest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the One Brickell project with Jorge Pérez  and Jon Paul Pérez (Photos via Wikipedia Commons, Related)
    Related to partner with Baccarat on major Brickell high-rise development
    Related to partner with Baccarat on major Brickell high-rise development
    Alliance's Bruce Ward and Carlyle's Kewsong Lee with a rendering of Broadstone Lakeside and an aerial view of the property (Getty, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Phillips Point office towers with Related’s Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)
    Related Cos. closes on West Palm office towers for $282M
    Related Cos. closes on West Palm office towers for $282M
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    Rendering of the Dorsey with Alex Karakhanian, Jon Paul Perez and Tricera’s Scott Sherman and Ben Mandel (iStock)
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    Related scores $88M construction loan for Dorsey project in Wynwood
    303 Banyan Boulevard, West Palm Beach (Google Maps)
    Woodfield buys land, scores $47M construction loan for West Palm multifamily tower
    Woodfield buys land, scores $47M construction loan for West Palm multifamily tower
    Phillips Point office towers with Related's Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)
    Related Cos. to pay $282M for West Palm Beach office towers
    Related Cos. to pay $282M for West Palm Beach office towers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.