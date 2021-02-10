Author and professional photographer Ira Resnick bought a waterfront spec home in Miami Beach for $8.2 million, a record for the Biscayne Point neighborhood.

Ira and Paula Resnick, as trustees of family trusts, bought the home at 1410 South Biscayne Point Road, records show. 1410 S Biscayne Point Rd LLC, managed by Diane Dreyfuss Owade and Michael Owade of Owade Development + Design, sold the house.

The sale marks a record for Biscayne Point, according to Alexander Goldstein, who brokered the deal. The previous record was held by 1220 South Biscayne Road, which sold for $5.5 million in July.

It also sold for more than the $7.8 million asking price.

Ira is a professional photographer who has authored photo books such as “Ira Resnick: A Decade through My Lens” and “The Seventies: A Photographic Journey.” He is also the founder of the Motion Picture Arts Gallery, an art gallery devoted to the art of movies.

Paula Resnick is the founder and executive director of the Ira M. Resnick Foundation and the president of the board of trustees and executive director of The Meeting House in New York, according to Ira Resnick’s website.

The lot last sold in 2016 for $2.1 million. The 5,383-square-foot-home was completed last year. It hit the market in December.

Goldstein of Miles Goldstein Real Estate represented the seller, and Stephanie Doppelt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house sits on an 11,250-square-foot lot with 75 feet of water frontage. The home also features a heated saltwater pool and a gym, according to the listing.

Recently in Miami Beach, the co-founder of discount and coupon app Honey bought a Venetian Islands home for $15 million, a waterfront spec home sold for $13 million and the president of a mortgage company bought a Hibiscus Island home for $11.8 million.