Open Menu

Photographer pays record $8M for Biscayne Point spec home

It sold for above asking price

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ira and Paula Resnick with 1410 South Biscayne Point Road (Getty)

Ira and Paula Resnick with 1410 South Biscayne Point Road (Getty)

Author and professional photographer Ira Resnick bought a waterfront spec home in Miami Beach for $8.2 million, a record for the Biscayne Point neighborhood.

Ira and Paula Resnick, as trustees of family trusts, bought the home at 1410 South Biscayne Point Road, records show. 1410 S Biscayne Point Rd LLC, managed by Diane Dreyfuss Owade and Michael Owade of Owade Development + Design, sold the house.

The sale marks a record for Biscayne Point, according to Alexander Goldstein, who brokered the deal. The previous record was held by 1220 South Biscayne Road, which sold for $5.5 million in July.

Alexander Goldstein

Alexander Goldstein

It also sold for more than the $7.8 million asking price.

Ira is a professional photographer who has authored photo books such as “Ira Resnick: A Decade through My Lens” and “The Seventies: A Photographic Journey.” He is also the founder of the Motion Picture Arts Gallery, an art gallery devoted to the art of movies.

Paula Resnick is the founder and executive director of the Ira M. Resnick Foundation and the president of the board of trustees and executive director of The Meeting House in New York, according to Ira Resnick’s website.

The lot last sold in 2016 for $2.1 million. The 5,383-square-foot-home was completed last year. It hit the market in December.

Goldstein of Miles Goldstein Real Estate represented the seller, and Stephanie Doppelt of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house sits on an 11,250-square-foot lot with 75 feet of water frontage. The home also features a heated saltwater pool and a gym, according to the listing.

Recently in Miami Beach, the co-founder of discount and coupon app Honey bought a Venetian Islands home for $15 million, a waterfront spec home sold for $13 million and the president of a mortgage company bought a Hibiscus Island home for $11.8 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson with his new Venetian Islands home. (LinkedIn via Hudson, 508 W Dilido Drive)
    Honey co-founder buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $15M
    Honey co-founder buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $15M
    Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and renderings of the project. (Getty, Aman)
    Aman Miami Beach developer secures approval from historic board
    Aman Miami Beach developer secures approval from historic board
    Linda Lambert with James Curnin and 6445 Allison Road (Getty, Clara Homes)
    Widow of Eastdil’s founder buys waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Widow of Eastdil’s founder buys waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Apogee Condo (800 S Pointe Drive, Miami Beach) (Photos via Google Maps, Zillow)
    Miami-Dade condo sales fall, dollar volume rises at start of February
    Miami-Dade condo sales fall, dollar volume rises at start of February
    Ronald J. Leonhardt and 225 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach (Photos via LinkedIn; Redfin)
    CrossCountry Mortgage CEO buys waterfront Hibiscus Island home for $12M
    CrossCountry Mortgage CEO buys waterfront Hibiscus Island home for $12M
    (The Tides South Beach via Facebook)
    Chetrit’s Tides hotel on Ocean Drive faces $45M foreclosure lawsuit
    Chetrit’s Tides hotel on Ocean Drive faces $45M foreclosure lawsuit
    Nicky Jam and 240 Palm Island Drive (Getty, Luxe Living Realty)
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    Nicky Jam sells Miami Beach home to Rally Manufacturing CEO at a loss
    David and Pamela Berkman and Palazzo Della Luna (Patrick McMullan/Getty)
    Private equity mogul buys two condos at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island
    Private equity mogul buys two condos at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.