Open Menu

Wilton Manors mixed-use multifamily complex sells for $11M

Apartments were built in 1966

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2625 - 2674 North Andrews Avenue, Wilton Manors (Franklin Street, iStock)

2625 – 2674 North Andrews Avenue, Wilton Manors (Franklin Street, iStock)

A private investor paid $11 million for a mixed-use multifamily complex in Wilton Manors.

Records show Tamuz-Camelot 2625 LLC sold Camelot West Apartments at 2625-2674 North Andrews Avenue to Wilton Pointe Apartments LLC. The complex includes 66 multifamily units and seven commercial units. The price equates to $150,685 per unit.

The buyer is led by Vinod Kulhari, owner of First Global Financial, according to his Linkedin page. Wilton Pointe Apartments took out a $7.2 million loan from Orix Real Estate Capital to finance the purchase, according to records.

The seller is managed by Ronen Dagan, owner and president of South Florida-based Tamuz Investments.

Dagan, along with two other LLCs under his name, bought Camelot West Apartments in 2015 for $6 million. Dagan transferred the title solely to Tamuz-Camelot 2625 LLC in 2018. The apartments were built in 1966.

Dan Dratch, Ryan Wold, Greg Matus, and Travis Jones of Franklin Street represented the seller.

The seller had renovated 86 percent of the apartments with new tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and bathroom vanities since 2015, according to a press release. Ninety-six percent of the units were occupied at the time of the sale.

Units at Camelot West Apartments range in size from 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments to 1,000-square-foot, three-bedroom units with two bathrooms. Amenities include a pool, laundry facility and a leasing office, according to the release.

In November, an investment firm bought a portfolio of six multifamily properties, including two Wilton Manors properties, for $13.1 million.

Other multifamily deals nearby in Fort Lauderdale include California investors paying $13.1 million for a portfolio in Victoria Park and Las Olas, and AMLI Residential selling a rental complex in Flagler Village for $67.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    multifamily marketwilton manors

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gustavo Carbonell and a rendering of Progresso Village
    Mixed-use apartment project planned for Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village
    Mixed-use apartment project planned for Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso Village
    David Martin with a rendering of Natura Gardens
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    Terra sells piece of northwest Miami-Dade dev site to Butters and Greystar, moves forward with apartment project
    2052 Southwest First Street and Alfonso Macedo of Ocean Bank (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)
    Little Havana multifamily project scores construction loan
    Little Havana multifamily project scores construction loan
    Alliance's Bruce Ward and Carlyle's Kewsong Lee with a rendering of Broadstone Lakeside and an aerial view of the property (Getty, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Ocean Bank CEO A. Alfonso Macedo and 4238 to 4242 Northwest Seventh Street (Google Maps)
    Ocean Bank sells Miami dev site for $14M, buyer plans mixed-use project
    Ocean Bank sells Miami dev site for $14M, buyer plans mixed-use project
    Solmar on Sixth with PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler and Sterling Equities co-founder Fred Wilpon (Google Maps)
    Sterling Equities pays $92M for Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Sterling Equities pays $92M for Fort Lauderdale apartments
    Renderings of Wynwood Haus with TSG Managing Partner Camilo Lopez and Lineaire Group Partner Diego Bonet (Lineaire Group)
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    Bridge Investment joins Wynwood Haus multifamily development group
    President and CEO at Caron Treatment Centers Doug Tieman with the units. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Doug Tieman)
    Addiction treatment center operator pays $12M for Delray Beach apartments
    Addiction treatment center operator pays $12M for Delray Beach apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.