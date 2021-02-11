Open Menu

Plaza Construction promotes two executives, relaunches homes division

Former Chairman and CEO Richard Wood retired after 41 years at the company

Miami /
Feb.February 11, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Christopher Mills and Brad Meltzer (Plaza Construction)

Plaza Construction promoted executives Brad Meltzer and Christopher Mills, and has formally relaunched its luxury homes division.

Meltzer, previously president, was promoted to CEO and chairman of the board, while Mills, previously chief operating officer, is now president of Plaza. Meltzer and Mills have worked together for more than 30 years.

Richard Wood, who was chairman and CEO, retired after 41 years at Plaza and will keep his seat on Plaza Construction’s parent company’s board.

The New York-based construction management and general contracting firm’s Plaza Homes division officially relaunched last month and has a number of projects in Miami Beach, where luxury home sales have soared in recent months.

Meltzer said Plaza’s commercial clients were increasingly requesting the company take on large, luxury waterfront homes. Plaza has five South Florida home projects in the pipeline, and is seeing a spike in interest in Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest and Golden Beach. Some properties are as large as 40,000 square feet, Meltzer said.

Though construction was put on hold in New York earlier on in the pandemic, work has continued in other states such as Florida and New Jersey.

Plaza has offices in Miami, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Orlando, San Jose and Los Angeles. According to its website, major projects include the $1 billion 99 Hudson in New Jersey; 125 Greenwich Street in New York; the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum in downtown Miami; 1212 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach; and 7900 Wisconsin Avenue, a major mixed-use project in Bethesda, Maryland.

Plaza has been the target of lawsuits alleging construction defects in South Florida recently, including at Biscayne Beach in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood and Related Group’s One Ocean in South Beach. Lawsuits against construction companies are common once unit owners take over control of condo associations from developers.

Mills has been working for Plaza since 1994 when he was Meltzer’s assistant project manager. Prior to that, he interned for the Fisher family, who previously owned Plaza. Fisher Brothers sold the company to China Construction about seven years ago.





