Open Menu

South Florida resi volume tops $44B in 2020, buoyed by luxury sales

Sales of over $1M propped up the market across the region, especially in Palm Beach County, climbing 50%

Miami /
Feb.February 12, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

South Florida’s residential sales dollar volume rose in all three counties in 2020, reaching $44.1 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

Luxury sales led the market, rising in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. While the overall number of residential sales decreased minimally in Miami-Dade and Broward, they increased in Palm Beach County, according to Multiple Listing Service data compiled by the association.

Prices also continued to rise across South Florida.

Miami-Dade

A total of 26,345 residential sales closed in 2020, down nearly 4 percent from 2019. The decrease is likely due to slow months early on in the pandemic. Of the total, single-family sales totaled 13,250 last year, a 0.5 percent decrease compared to 2019. Condo sales totaled 13,095, a 7.2 percent decline from the previous year.

Luxury sales, defined as $1 million and up, jumped 41 percent year over year to 1,447, which accounts for the surge in sales volume.

Single-family home sales volume rose 26 percent to $9.2 billion, and condo dollar volume increased 1.7 percent to $5.7 billion.

The median price of single-family homes was $402,000, up 10 percent. For condos, the median price rose 7.8 percent to $264,000.

Broward

Residential sales in Broward totaled 31,476 in 2020, a 3.5 percent decline compared to 2019.

Single-family home sales represented 16,035 of the total, a 0.4 percent year-over-year increase. Condo sales totaled 15,441, a 7.1 percent decline.

Read more

Luxury single-family home sales surged, up 43.4 percent to 1,068 closings in 2020.

Single-family sales dollar volume grew 15.6 percent to $8.5 billion, and condo dollar volume increased 3.6 percent to $3.8 billion.

The median sale price for single-family homes was $400,000, up nearly 10 percent. For condos, it was $189,000, a 10.5 percent annual increase.

Palm Beach

Residential sales rose in Palm Beach County, up 2.3 percent to 31,521. Single-family home sales totaled 18,174, a 4.3 percent year-over-year increase. Condo sales dipped to 13,347, a 0.4 percent decline.

The $1 million-and-up luxury market saw 1,922 sales, up nearly 50 percent compared to 2019.

Closed dollar volume totaled $12.4 billion for single-family homes and $4.5 billion for condo sales, up 31.4 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The median price of single-family homes was $389,500, up 9.7 percent. The median condo price reached $205,000, an increase of 12.6 percent.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home priceshome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    South Florida hits record $5B in residential sales volume in December
    South Florida hits record $5B in residential sales volume in December
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    From left: Jim Cohen, Nancy Corey, Nathan Zeder, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Phil Gutman and Mike Pappas (iStock)
    South Florida’s pandemic-fueled residential market poised for bull run in 2021
    South Florida’s pandemic-fueled residential market poised for bull run in 2021
    From left: 300 North Lake Way, 1095 North Ocean Boulevard and 8 South Lake Trail (Google Maps)
    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    South Florida’s biggest residential sales of 2020
    Residential sales surged in November (Getty)
    South Florida home sales soar in November, led by luxury properties
    South Florida home sales soar in November, led by luxury properties
    Palm Beach (iStock)
    South Florida resi contracts continue growing in November, with Palm Beach in the lead
    South Florida resi contracts continue growing in November, with Palm Beach in the lead
    (iStock)
    South Florida home sales soar in October
    South Florida home sales soar in October
    South Florida’s residential markets bounced back in the third quarter
    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County
    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.