Open Menu

D.R. Horton advances 211-unit townhouse project in Pembroke Pines

Homebuilder expects to finish the three- and four-bedroom townhomes, priced from the $400Ks, in 2023

Miami /
Feb.February 18, 2021 01:30 PM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald R. Horton and a map of the development site (D.R. Horton)

Donald R. Horton and a map of the development site (D.R. Horton)

D.R. Horton advanced plans to build a 211-unit townhouse development called Merrick Square on a portable-classroom site in Pembroke Pines.

City commissioners voted 3-2 Wednesday to grant final approval to a land use plan amendment for the 27-acre development site just west of I-75 on the southeast corner of Pines Boulevard and Southwest 172nd Avenue.

The commissioners also voted 3-2 to initially approve an ordinance that would rezone part of the development site. A second and final reading of the proposed rezoning is scheduled for March 17.

Commissioner Angelo Castillo, who voted against the rezoning and land use change, said roadway improvements to reduce traffic congestion in west Pembroke Pines should come before any additional townhouse developments.

If D.R. Horton wins all the city approvals it seeks, it expects to start building the townhomes in the spring of 2022 and finish them “sometime during 2023,” a company spokesperson said via email.

Prices will start in the $400,000s for three- and four-bedroom townhouses. The homebuilder will target a broad market, “from families and young professionals to first-time homebuyers and empty nesters,” the spokesperson said.

D.R. Horton is under contract to buy the portable-classroom site in Pembroke Pines from Broward County Public Schools for $20.3 million. The publicly held, Texas-based homebuilder has estimated the total cost of the Merrick Square project, including the land, at $58.8 million.

Land scarcity in Broward County is encouraging residential developers to build attached townhouses instead of single-family homes, D.R. Horton said in its application to amend the land-use designation of the Merrick Square site.

“The inventory of attached homes in [Pembroke Pines] has grown at more than twice the rate of detached homes in the last five years,” according to the application. “Broward is 1,323 square miles, substantially smaller than its South Florida neighbors Palm Beach County (1,970) and Miami-Dade County (1,898). Developable land is especially scarce in Broward because about half the county, or approximately 660 square miles, lies in the Everglades.”

Other Broward townhouse developments in the works include the 481-unit Artesia in Sunrise, the 157-unit Strata in Plantation, and the 125-unit Chapel Grove community in Pembroke Pines.

D.R. Horton has been active in South Florida, from Jupiter to Florida City. In Fort Lauderdale, the company developed a 46-unit townhouse project called Gardenia Park.

The portable-classroom site at Pines Boulevard and Southwest 172 Avenue is part of a lot and land inventory of about 313,000 sites that D.R. Horton controls through purchase contracts, according to the company’s latest quarterly earnings report.

D.R. Horton reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings nearly doubled to $1 billion in 2020, and revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 jumped 48 percent to $5.9 billion.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
d.r. hortonhomebuilderspembroke pinestownhouses

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Toll Brothers CEO Doug Yearley Jr. (Toll Brothers)
Toll Brothers launches sales at new luxury community in Davie
Toll Brothers launches sales at new luxury community in Davie
7520 Southwest 100th Street in Pinecrest and Stephane Rosarion (FA Commercial; LinkedIn)
Developer family pays $5M for Pinecrest townhouse dev site
Developer family pays $5M for Pinecrest townhouse dev site
Lennar's Stuart Miller, Rick Beckwitt  with the site (Google Maps; Lennar)
Lennar pays $8M for South Miami-Dade housing community site
Lennar pays $8M for South Miami-Dade housing community site
D.R. Horton CEO David Auld and the Reserve at Jupiter site 
D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
D.R. Horton pays $14M for land in Jupiter and Florida City for two housing projects
Jim Carr and Armando Codina with renderings of the homes (CC Homes)
CC Homes pays $12M for Southwest Ranches land for single-family community
CC Homes pays $12M for Southwest Ranches land for single-family community
Lennar Executive Chairman Stuart Miller (iStock)
“The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
“The home used to be just shelter. Now it is the hub of our entire lives”: Lennar reports strong Q4, full-year results
Lennar's Stuart Miller and 28600 Southwest 132nd Avenue (Google Maps)
Lennar spends $29M on Homestead mobile home park, plans new community
Lennar spends $29M on Homestead mobile home park, plans new community
Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course with GL Homes' Misha Ezratti, head of GL Homes and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer (Google Maps, Lila Photo via GL Homes, Twitter)
Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.