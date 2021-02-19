John Rosatti, founder of restaurant chain BurgerFi, sold his waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles for $7 million, nearly five years after putting it on the market.

Records show Rosatti sold the property at 315 Royal Plaza Drive to Henrik Hedman, a race car driver from Sweden.

Rosatti founded BurgerFi in 2011. According to his Linkedin profile, he has also launched South Florida restaurants Vic & Angelo’s and The Office, both in Delray Beach.

He bought the home in 2015 for $12 million and listed it for $11.95 million the next year. He even hosted a live auction of the house in 2018. The most recent listing price was $7.5 million in August.

Talbot Sutter with Sutter & Nugent represented Rosatti, according to Realtor.com. Ela Mast of Florida Luxurious Properties said she represented Hedman. Sutter said he took over the listing three months ago.

According to property records, the home spans 8,735 square feet. The mansion features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Designed by architect Jacques Bouchard, the house also includes a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, an outdoor terrace, a concrete dock and 310 square feet of water frontage.

Included in the purchase is a separate 2,942-square-foot structure that has room for as many as 30 vehicles, according to property records.

In January, a Fort Lauderdale home that once belonged to David Cassidy sold for $2.6 million.

Other recent waterfront sales in Fort Lauderdale include a former animal healthcare executive paying $10.1 million for a mansion in December. In October, former major league baseball player Mike Napoli sold his waterfront home for $7.3 million.