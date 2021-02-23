The developer of the planned Aman-branded luxury hotel and condo secured another approval tied to the redevelopment of the Faena District site.

Aman owner Vlad Doronin, who also heads OKO Group, is working with Access Industries billionaire Len Blavatnik on the Aman hotel and condo project planned for 3425 Collins Avenue.

The Miami Beach Planning Board on Tuesday approved an ordinance amending the Faena District Overlay zoning code to allow for a 221-foot tower. The height is lower than the previously proposed and highly contested 250 feet the developer initially sought and secured last year.

The board voted six to one in favor of the ordinance, about two weeks after the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board signed off on the request to build a redesigned ground-level tower addition and make modifications to the site plan. Alex Fernandez cast the lone no vote.

The developer plans to renovate and restore the existing 16-story Versailles building, demolish the 1955 south addition, and build a new 16-story addition. The new development would have a 56-key hotel and 23 luxury condos.

It would mark the first Aman-branded development in Florida and one of a few in the U.S. Aman has resorts throughout Asia and Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean.