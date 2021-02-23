Open Menu

Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project

Developer plans 221-foot tower on the oceanfront site

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)

Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)

The developer of the planned Aman-branded luxury hotel and condo secured another approval tied to the redevelopment of the Faena District site.

Aman owner Vlad Doronin, who also heads OKO Group, is working with Access Industries billionaire Len Blavatnik on the Aman hotel and condo project planned for 3425 Collins Avenue.

The Miami Beach Planning Board on Tuesday approved an ordinance amending the Faena District Overlay zoning code to allow for a 221-foot tower. The height is lower than the previously proposed and highly contested 250 feet the developer initially sought and secured last year.

The board voted six to one in favor of the ordinance, about two weeks after the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board signed off on the request to build a redesigned ground-level tower addition and make modifications to the site plan. Alex Fernandez cast the lone no vote.

The developer plans to renovate and restore the existing 16-story Versailles building, demolish the 1955 south addition, and build a new 16-story addition. The new development would have a 56-key hotel and 23 luxury condos.

It would mark the first Aman-branded development in Florida and one of a few in the U.S. Aman has resorts throughout Asia and Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    collins avenuefaena districtLen Blavatnikmiami beachVlad Doronin

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    46 Star Island Drive (Google Maps)
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Westime owner Jean Simonian and Washington Park Hotel. (Facebook via Westime and Washington Park Hotel)
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Don Peebles and the Bath Club (Getty, Peebles Corp.)
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    (Google Maps, Ritz Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February
    German Rosete with 70 North Hibiscus Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Mexican film producer buys Hibiscus Island mansion
    Mexican film producer buys Hibiscus Island mansion
    Joel Meyerson and 4721 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Parc Station
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.