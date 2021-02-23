Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.7M to $15M

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2021 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


Condo sales and dollar volume declined in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 113 condos sold last week for $97.8 million, down from 139 condos that sold the previous week for $134 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $866,000, down from $965,000 the previous week. Condos sold for $414 per square foot on average, down slightly from $436 per square foot the prior week.

The most expensive sale was for penthouse PH01 at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. The unit sold for $15 million, or $2,527 per square foot, after 83 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Darin Tansey represented the seller, and Marc Henri Kijner represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at The Caribbean Condo in Miami Beach. Unit PH-3 sold for $13.4 million, or $3,435 per square foot, after 67 days on the market. Diane Lieberman represented the seller, and Stacy Robins represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

Most expensive
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach PH01 | 83 days on market | $15M | $2,527 psf | Listing agent: Darin Tansey | Buyer’s agent: Marc Henri Kijner

Least expensive
Sands Condominium 10 | 49 days on market | $1.7M | $979 psf | Listing agent: Joan McCaughan | Buyer’s agent: Brigitte De Langeron

Most days on market
Turnberry Ocean Club PH3501 | 318 days on market | $2.3M | $814 psf | Listing agent: Lana Bell | Buyer’s agent: Lana Levitina

Fewest days on market
Oceanside at Fisher Island 7972 | 34 days on market | $9M | $1,458 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Denise Levine





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    46 Star Island Drive (Google Maps)
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Westime owner Jean Simonian and Washington Park Hotel. (Facebook via Westime and Washington Park Hotel)
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Don Peebles and the Bath Club (Getty, Peebles Corp.)
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    German Rosete with 70 North Hibiscus Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Mexican film producer buys Hibiscus Island mansion
    Mexican film producer buys Hibiscus Island mansion
    Joel Meyerson and 4721 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Private equity honcho and designer buy waterfront Pine Tree Drive lot for $11M
    Parc Station
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    Out-of-state multifamily buyers eye South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.