Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume dip in mid-February

Condo sales and dollar volume declined in Miami-Dade County last week.

A total of 113 condos sold last week for $97.8 million, down from 139 condos that sold the previous week for $134 million.

Units sold for an average price of about $866,000, down from $965,000 the previous week. Condos sold for $414 per square foot on average, down slightly from $436 per square foot the prior week.

The most expensive sale was for penthouse PH01 at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. The unit sold for $15 million, or $2,527 per square foot, after 83 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Darin Tansey represented the seller, and Marc Henri Kijner represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at The Caribbean Condo in Miami Beach. Unit PH-3 sold for $13.4 million, or $3,435 per square foot, after 67 days on the market. Diane Lieberman represented the seller, and Stacy Robins represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

Most expensive

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach PH01 | 83 days on market | $15M | $2,527 psf | Listing agent: Darin Tansey | Buyer’s agent: Marc Henri Kijner

Least expensive

Sands Condominium 10 | 49 days on market | $1.7M | $979 psf | Listing agent: Joan McCaughan | Buyer’s agent: Brigitte De Langeron

Most days on market

Turnberry Ocean Club PH3501 | 318 days on market | $2.3M | $814 psf | Listing agent: Lana Bell | Buyer’s agent: Lana Levitina

Fewest days on market

Oceanside at Fisher Island 7972 | 34 days on market | $9M | $1,458 psf | Listing agent: Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Denise Levine