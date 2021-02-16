Closed sales volume in Miami-Dade County continued to rise, but the number of condo sales declined in the second week of February.

A total of 139 condos sold last week, down from 170 condos that sold the previous week. Sales volume totaled $134 million, up from the $98.4 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average of price of about $965,000, up from the $578,000 the previous week. Condos sold for $436 per square foot on average, an increase from the $357 per foot the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 7093 at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island. The unit sold for $20 million, or $1,965 per square foot, after 69 days on the Multiple Listing Service. Dora Puig represented both sides of the deal.

The second most expensive sale of the week was at The Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Surfside. Unit S-205 sold for $11.6 million, or $2,955 per square foot, after 48 days on the market. Ximena Penuela represented the seller, and Elizabeth Rodriguez represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Sol 7093 | 69 days on market | $20M | $1,965 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive

Two Park Grove 16D | 66 days on market | $2.6M | $1,016 psf | Listing agent: Melanie Haselmayr | Buyer’s agent: Gabriela Dajer

Most days on market

Arte Surfside 501 | 306 days on market | $10.2M | $2,599 psf | Listing agent: Tara West | Buyer’s agent: Marci Declaris

Fewest days on market

Two Park Grove 5A | 33 days on market | $2.8M | $766 psf | Listing agent: David Siddons | Buyer’s agent: David Siddons