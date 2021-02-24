Open Menu

Looking for a shot in the arm: Pfizer’s former CEO lists South Florida condo for $18M

Company linked to him paid $13M for the unit in 2018

Miami /
Feb.February 24, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Ian C. Read and the Jade Signature unit (erial Videos for ONE Sotheby's International Realty)

Pfizer’s former chairman and CEO is looking to sell his South Florida condo for $17.6 million, after paying $13.3 million for it three years ago.

IJ LLC, a company tied to Ian C. Read, owns the two-story, five-bedroom, 6,735-square-foot unit at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach. It hit the market with Irina Alvarez of One Sotheby’s International Realty.

Read spent his career at Pfizer, beginning in 1978. He was named CEO in 2010 and chairman of the board in 2011 until his retirement at the end of 2019. Last year, he joined the Carlyle Group as an operating executive in the global healthcare group, according to the company.

Pfizer and BioNTech are the makers of one of the two authorized and recommended Covid-19 vaccines.

The Read-led entity acquired the Jade Signature sky villa, unit 5101, from the developer in 2018. Fortune International Group completed the 57-story, 192-unit beachfront tower at 16901 Collins Avenue that year. Other unit owners include executives at Guggenheim Partners, Thomson Reuters and UnitedHealthGroup in Brazil.

Read’s unit features 20-foot double-height ceilings, 270 degrees of views, 1,161 square feet of outdoor space and rooms with their own terraces. Vianny Sanguily at Urvan Management decorated the condo.





