Open Menu

Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources

Home built in 2007 and adjacent lot total just over 1 acre

Miami /
Feb.February 26, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marc Gardner with his new Miami waterfront house. (Bancard, One Sotheby's)

Marc Gardner with his new Miami waterfront house. (Bancard, One Sotheby’s)

UPDATED, Feb. 26, 6:55 p.m.: The founder and CEO of a major payment processing company is under contract to pay about $37 million for a waterfront property in Miami Beach, The Real Deal has learned.

Marc Gardner, who leads North American Bancard Holdings, a payments technology company based in Troy, Michigan, is acquiring the mansion and adjacent lot at 4580 North Bay Road, in an off-market deal, sources told TRD.

Bancard offers credit card processing, mobile, restaurant and retail point of service, and other services. It processes more than $45 billion in transactions, according to its website.

Property records show the seller of the Miami Beach mansion and lot is Stimul Group LLC, which is tied to Vladimir Krasavtsev. The mansion and lot last traded for $18.5 million in 2011.

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans about 13,000 square feet and was built in 2007. It sits on a 24,805-square-foot lot. That property last sold for $13.5 million in 2011.

Gardner is also acquiring the adjacent 23,981-square-foot lot, to the south, which means he will own about 1.1 contiguous acres.

Douglas Elliman agent Dina Goldentayer represented the buyer, and One Sotheby’s agent Mirce Curkoski represented the seller, sources said. They could not be reached for comment.

In 2018, Krasavtsev sold a vacant lot on Indian Creek Island for $27.5 million.

Gardner’s pending purchase of the North Bay Road mansion and lot adds to a stream of big ticket sales on the high-end street.

In recent weeks, spec home developer Andian Group sold the waterfront mansion at 3080 North Bay Road for $23.7 million. A doctor recently sold her home at 4540 North Bay Road to a hidden buyer for $18.7 million, and billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb recently picked up a spec mansion for $20 million and a teardown farther south for $12 million.

Luxury waterfront home sales have been on the rise for months, fueled in part by wealthy buyers relocating from the Northeast, California and Midwest. With dwindling inventory, buyers and brokers are now turning to off-market deals.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachnorth bay road

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steven and Farrel Starker with 114 West San Marino Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    A rendering of the Byron Carlyle Cultural Center, Jared Galbut and Keith Menin (Miami Beach City Commission, Google Maps)
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    James Star and The Caribbean at 3737 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Chewy)
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    46 Star Island Drive (Google Maps)
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Iacovelli finds a buyer for his Star Island mansion once asking $65M
    Westime owner Jean Simonian and Washington Park Hotel. (Facebook via Westime and Washington Park Hotel)
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Ladder Capital sells Witkoff’s Miami Beach hotel for $44M
    Don Peebles and the Bath Club (Getty, Peebles Corp.)
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Judge slaps Don Peebles’ Bath Club Entertainment with $1M in sanctions
    Vlad Doronin, Len Blavatnik and a rendering of Aman Miami Beach (Getty)
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    Aman Miami Beach secures another approval tied to luxury hotel and condo project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.