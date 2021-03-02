The CEO of a Canadian financial services company flipped his condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach for $6.6 million, six months after buying it.

Records show TB11B PBFL LLC sold unit 1102 (or 11B) at The Bristol to Solomon and Georgette L. Boucai, trustees of the Georgette L. Boucai Trust. The buyers are owners of Truffles Fine Confections in Boston, which first opened in 1979, according to WickedLocal.com.

Steven K. Hudson manages the selling entity. He used the same entity to purchase the unit in August for $6.5 million.

Hudson is CEO of ECN Capital Corp., a Toronto-based provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds, which has managed and advised assets of $33 billion. The company has an office in West Palm Beach, according to its website. ECN was created when Element Financial Corp. separated into two public companies in October 2016. Hudson was previously CEO of Element.

After they bought the condo at The Bristol at 1100 South Flagler Drive, Hudson and his wife, Melanie, sold their Palm Beach home for $9.9 million.

The recently sold condo was listed in October for $7.3 million, according to Redfin.com. James McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented Hudson, while Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman represented the Boucai family.

The 3,826-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, according to Palm Beach County property records. The sale price equates to $1,725 per square foot.

The Bristol is a 25-story, 69-unit building built in 2018, which marked the first new luxury condo building in West Palm Beach in a decade. Amenities include a pool, spa, valet and concierge service.

Other recent sales at The Bristol include an insurance executive selling his condo for $8.4 million, and a member of the Applebaum family selling her unit for $16 million.