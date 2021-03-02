Open Menu

Sweet deal? Candy shop owners spend nearly $7M on condo at The Bristol

Seller bought the unit six months ago for $100K less

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Bristol (iStock)

The Bristol (iStock)

The CEO of a Canadian financial services company flipped his condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach for $6.6 million, six months after buying it.

Records show TB11B PBFL LLC sold unit 1102 (or 11B) at The Bristol to Solomon and Georgette L. Boucai, trustees of the Georgette L. Boucai Trust. The buyers are owners of Truffles Fine Confections in Boston, which first opened in 1979, according to WickedLocal.com.

Steven K. Hudson manages the selling entity. He used the same entity to purchase the unit in August for $6.5 million.

Hudson is CEO of ECN Capital Corp., a Toronto-based provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds, which has managed and advised assets of $33 billion. The company has an office in West Palm Beach, according to its website. ECN was created when Element Financial Corp. separated into two public companies in October 2016. Hudson was previously CEO of Element.

After they bought the condo at The Bristol at 1100 South Flagler Drive, Hudson and his wife, Melanie, sold their Palm Beach home for $9.9 million.

The recently sold condo was listed in October for $7.3 million, according to Redfin.com. James McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented Hudson, while Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman represented the Boucai family.

The 3,826-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, according to Palm Beach County property records. The sale price equates to $1,725 per square foot.

The Bristol is a 25-story, 69-unit building built in 2018, which marked the first new luxury condo building in West Palm Beach in a decade. Amenities include a pool, spa, valet and concierge service.

Other recent sales at The Bristol include an insurance executive selling his condo for $8.4 million, and a member of the Applebaum family selling her unit for $16 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    the bristolwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Azola West Palm Beach and ZOM Living CEO Greg West (Google Maps, iStock)
    ZOM sells West Palm Beach apartments for $48M
    ZOM sells West Palm Beach apartments for $48M
    Phillips Point office towers with Related’s Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Related Companies’ Phillips Point in West Palm
    Here’s what tenants are paying at Related Companies’ Phillips Point in West Palm
    Great Gulf CEO Ilias Konstantopoulos with a rendering of the development at 1515 South Flagler Drive (Great Gulf)
    La Clara condo project in WPB scores $110M construction loan
    La Clara condo project in WPB scores $110M construction loan
    Alliance's Bruce Ward and Carlyle's Kewsong Lee with a rendering of Broadstone Lakeside and an aerial view of the property (Getty, Google Maps, MSA Architects)
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Alliance, Carlyle affiliate buys WPB dev site from church, lands $43M construction loan for multifamily project
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Trump Plaza’s condo board votes to remove ex-president’s name from West Palm towers
    Phillips Point office towers with Related’s Stephen Ross (JLL, Getty)
    Related Cos. closes on West Palm office towers for $282M
    Related Cos. closes on West Palm office towers for $282M
    (iStock)
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    South Florida resi sales jump in Q4: Elliman
    303 Banyan Boulevard, West Palm Beach (Google Maps)
    Woodfield buys land, scores $47M construction loan for West Palm multifamily tower
    Woodfield buys land, scores $47M construction loan for West Palm multifamily tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.