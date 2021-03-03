Open Menu

Jean-Louis Deniot sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $5M

Seller bought the house for $3.6M in 2015

Miami /
Mar.March 03, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jean-Louis Deniot and his recently sold Miami house. (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Jean-Louis Deniot and his recently sold Miami house. (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Parisian architect and interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot sold a waterfront Miami Beach home for $5.2 million.

Records show Jean-Louis Deniot and his partner William R. Holloway sold the property at 3329 Flamingo Drive to Peter Yared, as trustee of a trust in his name.

Deniot has been featured on Architectural Digest’s AD100 list and has designed homes internationally as well as in South Florida. He also designed the condominium tower Elysee Miami, as well as the boutique condo development Forte in West Palm Beach, according to his website.

The buyer, Yared, is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based technology company InCountry, according to its website.

Records show Deniot and Holloway purchased the 4,579-square-foot house in 2015 for $3.6 million. According to Realtor.com, the home was listed in March 2016 for $4.8 million. Most recently, in October, it was asking $5.8 million.

Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the sellers, while Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Property records show the two-story home, built in 1935, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 17,645-square-foot property has 100 feet of waterfront and includes a pool and a separate guest house with a kitchenette, according to the listing.

Gonzalez also represented Deniot and Holloway on a similar listing in 2019, when they sold a five-bedroom home, also on Flamingo Drive, for $7.5 million.

Flamingo Drive has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent years, with residents building new mansions.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Elysee MiamiFlamingo Drivemiami beachnelson gonzalez

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ed & Jackie Rabin and the Apogee Condos. (Getty, Apogee)
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Hyatt Hotels’ former president sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Ariella Tolkin and Ryan Tolkin with 4380 North Bay Road (Tolkins via Zoom, Salt Conference)
    Finance honchos shell out $14M for waterfront North Bay Road home
    Finance honchos shell out $14M for waterfront North Bay Road home
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Apogee at 800 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume surge at end of February
    Miami-Dade condo sales and dollar volume surge at end of February
    Marc Gardner with his new Miami waterfront house. (Bancard, One Sotheby's)
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Putting it on a credit card? North American Bancard CEO buying Miami Beach mansion for $37M: sources
    Steven and Farrel Starker with 114 West San Marino Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    Investment banker buys waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for nearly $10M
    A rendering of the Byron Carlyle Cultural Center, Jared Galbut and Keith Menin (Miami Beach City Commission, Google Maps)
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    It’s curtains for Galbut family-led proposal to redevelop Byron Carlyle Theater
    James Star and The Caribbean at 3737 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Photos via Google Maps; Chewy)
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
    Finance mogul linked to Crown family buys Miami Beach penthouse and cabana for $13M
     Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Blue Ocean Photography, iStock)
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    Bal Harbour Shops owner upgrades to oceanfront estate in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.