Parisian architect and interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot sold a waterfront Miami Beach home for $5.2 million.

Records show Jean-Louis Deniot and his partner William R. Holloway sold the property at 3329 Flamingo Drive to Peter Yared, as trustee of a trust in his name.

Deniot has been featured on Architectural Digest’s AD100 list and has designed homes internationally as well as in South Florida. He also designed the condominium tower Elysee Miami, as well as the boutique condo development Forte in West Palm Beach, according to his website.

The buyer, Yared, is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based technology company InCountry, according to its website.

Records show Deniot and Holloway purchased the 4,579-square-foot house in 2015 for $3.6 million. According to Realtor.com, the home was listed in March 2016 for $4.8 million. Most recently, in October, it was asking $5.8 million.

Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the sellers, while Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Property records show the two-story home, built in 1935, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 17,645-square-foot property has 100 feet of waterfront and includes a pool and a separate guest house with a kitchenette, according to the listing.

Gonzalez also represented Deniot and Holloway on a similar listing in 2019, when they sold a five-bedroom home, also on Flamingo Drive, for $7.5 million.

Flamingo Drive has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent years, with residents building new mansions.