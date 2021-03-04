Colin Meadows, senior managing director of Invesco, sold his waterfront Venetian Islands home for $11.8 million.

Records show Meadows and his wife, Zora Foote, sold the home at 451 East Dilido Drive in Miami Beach to Nicholas and Grace Leone.

Meadows is senior managing director of the Atlanta-based investment management firm Invesco, which manages $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of its clients. He is also head of Invesco Digital Ventures. He joined Invesco in 2006, according to its website. Prior to Invesco, Meadows was senior vice president of business development and mergers and acquisitions at GE Consumer Finance.

Meadows and Foote purchased the property for $4.4 million in 2014. Property records show the couple built the existing home starting in 2014, and finished in 2016. The property was listed in December for $12 million.

Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty represented the sellers, while Pietro Belmonte of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

The 4,968-square-foot house has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The property also features a rooftop deck, a two-car garage, a pool and a dock, according to an email from Puig’s marketing team.

The Venetian Islands have been active in recent months. Other recent sales so far this year include an investment banker buying a teardown for $9.6 million, the co-founder of the coupon app Honey spending $15 million on a home, and a Canadian financier selling his mansion for $15.5 million.