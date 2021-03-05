Open Menu

El-Ad National sells apartments west of Boca Raton for $31M

191-unit, garden-style community includes a pool and tennis court

Miami /
Mar.March 05, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
El-Ad’s Yitzhak Tshuva and Zoam Ziv with Savannah Place at 22356 Calibre Court (Google Maps, Linkedin)

El-Ad’s Yitzhak Tshuva and Zoam Ziv with Savannah Place at 22356 Calibre Court (Google Maps, Linkedin)

El-Ad National Properties sold the Savannah Place apartments west of Boca Raton for $31.1 million, roughly $5 million less than its purchase price 15 years ago.

Records show King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based Morgan Properties, through affiliate Savannah Place (M-O) Owner, bought the garden-style community from El-Ad National’s affiliate El-Ad Savannah Place.

The 191-unit apartment complex with a pool and tennis court spans 10.5 acres at 22356 Calibre Court. Built in 1988, it totals 177,931 square feet, property records show.

The deal breaks down to $162,738 per unit.

Morgan Properties, founded and led by Mitch Morgan, is a family owned and operated firm that also manages multifamily communities, according to its website. In addition to the recent purchase, it owns nine Florida apartment complexes, including three in Palm Beach County.

Boca Raton-based El-Ad National is a multifamily division of New York’s El Ad Group, founded in 2004 with the goal of expanding El Ad Group’s portfolio across the Southeast. El Ad Group is led by Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, and is part of his Tshuva Group of Companies. It has significant real estate holdings that include New York’s The Plaza Hotel.

Records show El-Ad National purchased Savannah Place in December 2005 for $36.3 million from Mi Casa Limited, an affiliate of Boca Raton-based Pebb Enterprises.

Overall, El-Ad National, led by Noam Ziv, has amassed a portfolio of 40 apartment communities in the Southeast, totaling 12,000 units, according to its website.

In downtown Boca Raton, El-Ad National is completing the Alina Residences condominium project, and launched sales in August 2018.

Read more

Boca Raton and surrounding areas recently have experienced a surge in investment sales activity. TJAC Development in late February disposed of four mixed-use office and retail buildings along Powerline Road west of Boca Raton for $155 million, marking one of the largest commercial real estate deals this year.

In January, CA Ventures bought a student housing complex in downtown Boca Raton for $80 million, and, in November, Bell Partners bought two multifamily complexes for $94 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonpalm beach countySouth Florida Multifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rendering of Plantation apartments with PGIM's Eric Adler and Stiles Corp's Ken Stiles (Stiles)
    Stiles, PGIM buy Plantation multifamily dev site from synagogue, score $64M financing
    Stiles, PGIM buy Plantation multifamily dev site from synagogue, score $64M financing
    Stateland Brown owner-brokers Ayal Frist and Dan Statlander with one of the properties, City National Bank Plaza at 7000 West Palmetto Park (Google Maps)
    TJAC Development sells mixed-use portfolio near Boca Raton for $155M
    TJAC Development sells mixed-use portfolio near Boca Raton for $155M
    Ram Realty CEO Casey Cummings and the development site at 670 East Oakland Park Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Ram Realty scores $56M construction loan for Oakland Park mixed-use multifamily project with Sprouts Farmers Market
    Ram Realty scores $56M construction loan for Oakland Park mixed-use multifamily project with Sprouts Farmers Market
    From left: 707-715 Southwest Fifth Street, Dania Beach; 2901 Northwest 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale; and 801-805 Northwest 10th Street, Hallandale Beach (Google Maps)
    GDF Properties scoops up Broward multifamily portfolio for $17M
    GDF Properties scoops up Broward multifamily portfolio for $17M
    Cobblestone Commons at 8767 Boynton Beach Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Tricor Financial sells Winn-Dixie-anchored Cobblestone Commons near Boynton Beach for $38M
    Tricor Financial sells Winn-Dixie-anchored Cobblestone Commons near Boynton Beach for $38M
    An aerial photo of Boca Lago Golf & Country Club (Google Maps, iStock)
    Boca Lago Golf & Country Club owner wins approval to build a hotel on the property
    Boca Lago Golf & Country Club owner wins approval to build a hotel on the property
    Alliance HP founders Richard Previdi and Clay Hamlin III with 7233 Seacrest Boulevard, Lake Worth (Alliance)
    Alliance spends $17M on Lake Worth industrial property
    Alliance spends $17M on Lake Worth industrial property
    (iStock)
    South Florida construction starts fall in January
    South Florida construction starts fall in January
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.