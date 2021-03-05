National homebuilder PulteGroup bought 98 lots at Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens for $13.7 million, with plans to develop new single-family homes at the master-planned community.

Atlanta-based Pulte’s planned development will be named Avondale at Avenir. PulteGroup acquired the lots on Northlake Boulevard from Avenir Development LLC. The price equates to nearly $140,000 per lot.

Avondale at Avenir will have 390 single-family homes with prices starting from the $600,000s, according to a press release. Sales will start later this year.

The homes will have one or two stories, and will range from three to four bedrooms with three to four bathrooms. The five different floorplan options will range from 2,269 square feet to 3,339 square feet, according to the release. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, a fitness center and spa and two tot lots.

Palm Beach County property records show Pulte Home Company LLC already owns neighboring land. According to a spokesperson for PulteGroup, the company also plans to buy more land in the future for its housing development.

Other homebuilders have also purchased land at Avenir, a 4,783-acre master-planned community. K. Hovnanian, Kenco and Toll Brothers have all bought land to build their own communities. Even golfer Jack Nicklaus’ design company plans to design a golf course on the land.

Pulte has been active in South Florida. Its projects include Boca Flores in Boca Raton, The Fields in Lake Worth, Ancient Tree in Palm Beach Gardens, and Sonoma Isles in Jupiter. The company also will soon break ground on Bridgewater in Jupiter, according to the release.

In November, the homebuilder bought 31 acres in Lake Worth for $9 million, with plans for a housing community called Windsong Estates. Pulte also spent $1.7 million on 20 acres in Lauderdale Lakes for a new single-family community.