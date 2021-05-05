Open Menu

Midtown Capital Partners buys Plantation office building for $78M

Insurer Sunshine Health leases the entire property

Miami /
May.May 05, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Midtown Capital Partners managing partner Alejandro Velez (Cushman & Wakefield, Midtown Capital)

Midtown Capital Partners managing partner Alejandro Velez (Cushman & Wakefield, Midtown Capital)

Midtown Capital Partners bought a newly built office building at the Plantation Pointe business park for $78 million.

Miami-based Midtown Capital bought the four-story property at 1700 North University Drive in Plantation and the adjacent 900-space garage from Northbrook, Illinois-based Torburn Partners, according to a deed. Midtown Capital took out a $46.8 million loan from Coconut Grove-based 3650 Real Estate Investment Trust 2 to finance the purchase.

The 145,963-square-foot building on 3 acres is fully leased to insurer Sunshine Health, a subsidiary of publicly traded life insurance conglomerate Centene, said Alejandro Velez, managing partner at Midtown Capital.

Sunshine Health is consolidating its South Florida operations from at least two offices in Sunrise into the Plantation Pointe building, Velez said. Roughly 900 employees will be brought back to the office in phases through September, he said.

Torburn, led by Michael Burns, completed the building in November, after scoring a $50 million construction loan in 2019.

This is Midtown Capital’s second purchase of offices at the 77-acre Plantation Pointe at 8000 West Sunrise Boulevard. It bought 7600 and 7700 West Sunrise Boulevard from Torburn for $56.6 million in 2017.

Torburn acquired the 850,000-square-foot business park, which previously was known as the Motorola Solutions campus, for $38.1 million in 2013. As it renovated and added to the campus, it obtained a $43 million refinancing in 2015.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketplantation

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    6303 and 6505 Blue Lagoon Drive with RealOp Investments CEO Reggie Bell (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    RealOp Investments buys Waterford office complex for $110M
    RealOp Investments buys Waterford office complex for $110M
    Ben Mandell, Scott Sherman and Alex Karakhanian with Cube Wynwd (Tricera)
    Tricera, Alex Karakhanian buy Redsky’s Cube Wynwd for $28M
    Tricera, Alex Karakhanian buy Redsky’s Cube Wynwd for $28M
    Alliance Consolidated executive Ben Reinberg and the Hallandale Beach medical office building (Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies)
    Alliance Consolidated sells Hallandale Beach medical office building for $6M
    Alliance Consolidated sells Hallandale Beach medical office building for $6M
    Omicrom’s Dan Statlander with (clockwise from left) Fountains Center, Boardwalk @ 18th, Grove Centre and City National Park (Omicrom Development)
    Here’s what tenants pay at this newly recapitalized Boca Raton mixed-use portfolio
    Here’s what tenants pay at this newly recapitalized Boca Raton mixed-use portfolio
    American Landmark CEO Joe Lubeck and The Marin. (American Landmark, Arium)
    American Landmark buys Plantation apartments for $58M
    American Landmark buys Plantation apartments for $58M
    5875-5887 Sunset Drive in South Miami (Google Maps)
    Capital Realty affiliate sells South Miami office and retail building for $5M
    Capital Realty affiliate sells South Miami office and retail building for $5M
    Clockwise from top left: 375 South County Road, 225 Worth Avenue, 220 Peruvian Avenue and 219 Worth Avenue (Google Maps) 
    Burton Handelsman sells Palm Beach retail, offices for $58M
    Burton Handelsman sells Palm Beach retail, offices for $58M
    Preminger Investments principal Zachary Preminger and a Lincoln Square (Lincoln Square via J. Christopher Photography, Preminger via LinkedIn)
    TM Real Estate sells Miami Gardens office park for $15M
    TM Real Estate sells Miami Gardens office park for $15M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.