A senior vice president at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management sold his waterfront Venetian Islands home for $13.5 million.

Kevin M. Flaherty, a portfolio manager and financial adviser, sold the home at 1337 North Venetian Way to Leet House LLC, a Delaware corporation.

Flaherty has been with Morgan Stanley since 2012, according to its website.

Casa De Justica LLC, a Florida corporation led by Flaherty, bought the property for $4.1 million in 2011. He transferred ownership to himself in 2017.

Flaherty listed the property for $12.2 million in 2014. After many price changes, the most recent ask was $13.5 million in March. Dina Goldentayer and Sam Gaita of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Samuel Ruj of Beachfront Realty represented the buyer.

The property has eight bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, including a two-story home and guest suite above the garage.

The 5,960-square-foot house is on a 12,250-square-foot waterfront lot. The home was built in 2007.

There has been a dramatic increase in sales of waterfront homes on the Venetian Islands. Last month, spec home developer Eddie Irvine sold a home for $17.1 million, a co-founder of The Huffington Post sold his mansion for $25 million and the head of a vitamin company sold an estate for $20.3 million.