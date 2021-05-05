Open Menu

Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz pays $5M for non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home

Chefetz sold his waterfront home for $15.5M in March

Miami /
May.May 05, 2021 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Myles Chefetz and 5780 LaGorce Drive (Douglas Elliman, Facebook)

Myles Chefetz and 5780 LaGorce Drive (Douglas Elliman, Facebook)

Prime 112 Restaurateur Myles Chefetz found a new Miami Beach home after selling his waterfront house in an off-market deal for $15.5 million.

Chefetz, who also owns Prime Italian and Big Pink, paid $5.3 million for the non-waterfront spec home at 5780 LaGorce Drive, according to sources.

Greg Bennati

Greg Bennati

Miami Beach developer Greg Bennati sold the five-bedroom, 4,084-square-foot house. Bennati is the great grandson of Italian hotelier Arnaldo Bennati, who owned the Bauer Hotel. An LLC led by Greg Bennati paid just over $1.1 million for the 8,890-square-foot lot in 2018 and completed the home last year. It backs up to the La Gorce Country Club golf course.

It was listed with Oren Alexander and Isaac Lustgarten of Elliman’s Alexander Team in December for nearly $5 million. But when the market took off earlier this year, the price was bumped up to nearly $5.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

Alexander and Lustgarten represented the buyer and seller.

The house, with five bathrooms and one half-bath, a master suite with a terrace, Italian cabinetry and wood and porcelain floors, sold to Chefetz furnished with Artefacto furnishings.

Chefetz’s restaurants have been frequented by a number of celebrities, including the Kardashians, Alex Rodriguez, Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen.

Chefetz previously said that he wasn’t planning to sell his former home until the buyer, billionaire Warren Lichtenstein, offered considerably more for the house than Chefetz expected to get. He also owns a unit at the Continuum in South Beach.

Luxury home sales in waterfront cities such as Miami Beach have continued to soar in recent months, fueled in part by a wave of new residents from high-tax states including New York, California and Illinois.

Deeds recorded in the past week include the $13.5 million sale of a Morgan Stanley portfolio manager’s waterfront Venetian Islands home; and a J.P. Morgan managing director’s $7 million purchase of a non-waterfront house on North Bay Road.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachspec homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kevin Flaherty and 1337 North Venetian Way in Miami Beach (Google Maps, Morgan Stanley)
    Morgan Stanley portfolio manager sells waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Morgan Stanley portfolio manager sells waterfront Venetian Islands home
    500 South Mashta Drive, Key Biscayne (Google Maps)
    Venezuelan oil magnate sells waterfront Key Biscayne mansion for $17M
    Venezuelan oil magnate sells waterfront Key Biscayne mansion for $17M
    Tomo Kipp, LeBron James, Jeff Conry and the Crystal View Court Mansion. (Getty, iAero, Compass)
    Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
    Former Coconut Grove mansion of LeBron James sells for $13M
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Oceana Key Biscayne (Google Maps)
    $18M Key Biscayne penthouse leads weekly condo sales
    $18M Key Biscayne penthouse leads weekly condo sales
    2412 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)
    Baltic Hotel Group owner sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion for $23M
    Baltic Hotel Group owner sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion for $23M
    Jonathan Newhouse and Eighty Seven Park at 8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach (Getty, Eighty Seven Park Condo)
    Condé Nast chairman sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $6M
    Condé Nast chairman sells Eighty Seven Park condo for $6M
    Major Food Group partners Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick and Mario Carbone over Miami/Miami Beach (Getty, iStock)
    Major plans: Major Food Group to open four more restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach
    Major plans: Major Food Group to open four more restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach
    Russell Galbut and a rendering of the project (Studio MCG Architecture)
    Russell Galbut wants to turn South Beach hotel and adjacent building into offices and restaurants
    Russell Galbut wants to turn South Beach hotel and adjacent building into offices and restaurants
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.