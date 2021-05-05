Prime 112 Restaurateur Myles Chefetz found a new Miami Beach home after selling his waterfront house in an off-market deal for $15.5 million.

Chefetz, who also owns Prime Italian and Big Pink, paid $5.3 million for the non-waterfront spec home at 5780 LaGorce Drive, according to sources.

Miami Beach developer Greg Bennati sold the five-bedroom, 4,084-square-foot house. Bennati is the great grandson of Italian hotelier Arnaldo Bennati, who owned the Bauer Hotel. An LLC led by Greg Bennati paid just over $1.1 million for the 8,890-square-foot lot in 2018 and completed the home last year. It backs up to the La Gorce Country Club golf course.

It was listed with Oren Alexander and Isaac Lustgarten of Elliman’s Alexander Team in December for nearly $5 million. But when the market took off earlier this year, the price was bumped up to nearly $5.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

Alexander and Lustgarten represented the buyer and seller.

The house, with five bathrooms and one half-bath, a master suite with a terrace, Italian cabinetry and wood and porcelain floors, sold to Chefetz furnished with Artefacto furnishings.

Chefetz’s restaurants have been frequented by a number of celebrities, including the Kardashians, Alex Rodriguez, Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen.

Chefetz previously said that he wasn’t planning to sell his former home until the buyer, billionaire Warren Lichtenstein, offered considerably more for the house than Chefetz expected to get. He also owns a unit at the Continuum in South Beach.

Luxury home sales in waterfront cities such as Miami Beach have continued to soar in recent months, fueled in part by a wave of new residents from high-tax states including New York, California and Illinois.

Deeds recorded in the past week include the $13.5 million sale of a Morgan Stanley portfolio manager’s waterfront Venetian Islands home; and a J.P. Morgan managing director’s $7 million purchase of a non-waterfront house on North Bay Road.