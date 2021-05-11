$13M unit at Arte in Surfside leads weekly condo sales

Both condo sales and dollar volume fell last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 237 condos sold last week for $174.7 million, down from 284 condos that sold for $189.2 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of $737,000, up from $666,000 the week prior. Condos sold for an average of $444 per square foot, up from $406 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 401 at Arte in Surfside. The condo sold for $13 million, or $2,497 per square foot, after 187 days on the market. Miltiadis Kastanis represented the seller, and Dina Goldentayer represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 7072 at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island, which sold for $7 million, or $1,955 per square foot. The unit was on the market for 933 days. Dora Puig represented both sides of the deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 2 to May 8.

Most expensive

Arte Surfside 401 | 187 days on market | $13M | $2,497 psf | Listing agent: Miltiadis Kastanis | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive

Porsche Design Tower 1603 | 460 days on market | $3.6M | $1,120 psf | Listing agent: Ysabel Sanabria | Buyer’s agent: Ysabel Sanabria

Most days on market

321 Ocean 400 | 2,114 days on market | $6.3M | $1,952 psf | Listing agent: Sildy Cervera | Buyer’s agent: Joanna Jimenez

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne 6035 | 40 days on market | $5.2M | $1,719 psf | Listing agent: Monica Slodarz | Buyer’s agent: Giulietta Ulloa