Keith Menin buys condo at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island

Menin has been renovating luxury homes in Miami Beach

May.May 13, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Keith Menin and Palazzo Della Luna

Hospitality mogul Keith Menin is expanding his residential portfolio in Miami Beach.

Menin, through a family trust, paid $6.1 million for a unit at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island, property records show.

The Menin Hospitality principal acquired unit 6825 at the Fisher Island condo building from the developer, Heinrich Von Hanau’s PDS Development. The 3,807-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the listing.

Luxe Living Realty broker and owner Dora Puig represented the developer through Fisher Island Real Estate. Evelyn Menin, Keith Menin’s wife, represented the Menin family trust. She’s licensed with Luxe Living Realty.

Luxury condo sales on Fisher Island have surged over the past few months. In April, the founder and CEO of a financial advisory firm also paid $6.1 million for a unit nearby in the Palazzo Della Luna building.

Menin has been buying and renovating homes throughout Miami Beach alongside his wife. A company he leads paid $21 million in March for the waterfront mansion at 108 West Rivo Alto on the Venetian Islands. Another Menin-led LLC paid $17 million in December for the former La Gorce Island mansion that belonged to Cher.

Earlier this year, venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber and Airbnb, tapped Menin to redevelop his Miami Beach mansion on Pine Tree Drive, with plans to list it for $35 million.





