Open Menu

Deco Capital moves forward with new version of long-planned Sunset Harbour mixed-use development

Deco Capital founder said project has been in the works for nearly a decade

Miami /
May.May 14, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of the Sunset Harbour project with Marc Rowan and Deco Capital Group's Bradley Colmer (Linkedin, Getty)

Renderings of the Sunset Harbour project with Marc Rowan and Deco Capital Group’s Bradley Colmer (Linkedin, Getty, Deco)

A mixed-use development backed by the family office of Marc Rowan, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is moving forward in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood.

Deco Capital Group secured Miami Beach commission approval on Wednesday for its latest iteration of the project, now called Eighteen Sunset. The five-story building, between Purdy Avenue and Bay Road, will include 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, two stories and 32,000 square feet of Class A office, plus a residential penthouse that will be listed for sale.

Deco Capital’s longtime partner is New York-based RWN Real Estate Partners, part of Rowan’s family office.

Read more

The project has been in the works for nearly a decade, since the developer began assembling the land. Bradley Colmer, Deco Capital’s founder, said it has been “quite a process to get neighborhood buy-in” and get city approvals. Deco was also involved in yearslong litigation with a Sunset Harbour neighbor, Beach Towing, that has been resolved.

At this week’s meeting, commissioners also voted on first reading to pass an ordinance that would encourage more office development in Sunset Harbour.

Previous versions of Deco Capital’s project called for nearly a dozen condos with more retail space. Colmer said the current design has more outdoor space for ground-floor retailers, in addition to luxury office space. The developer is targeting finance and investment firms, family offices, tech firms and other companies for the office space. Colliers’ Stephen Rutchik is handling office leasing, and Sara Wolfe of Koniver Stern is leading retail leasing.

The penthouse will have more than 15,000 square feet of interior space and about 17,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop deck with a pool and hot tub, gardens and outdoor dining area. The penthouse owner would also have a private garage with space for at least six cars. Douglas Elliman agent Oren Alexander was tapped to sell the penthouse.

Construction could begin in September, with an expected completion in 2023.

The city is pushing for more office development as more tech and finance firms expand to South Florida.

More than a dozen developers, including Deco Capital, responded to a Miami Beach request for letters of interest for a public-private partnership to redevelop three parking lots next to Lincoln Road between Alton Road and Meridian Avenue.

Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht, one of the developers who responded to the city’s request, is building a Class A office building where Starwood will be based near the company’s 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketmiami beachoffice marketsunset harbour

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ronny Finvarb and a rendering of the hotel (GEK Architecture)
    Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour
    Miami Beach residents rally against proposed hotel in Sunset Harbour
    1260 Washington Avenue and 1234 Washington Avenue with Location Ventures CEO Rishi Kapoor (Google Maps, Location Ventures)
    Location Ventures buys South Beach office, retail property for $20M
    Location Ventures buys South Beach office, retail property for $20M
    Don Peebles, Jorge Perez and Barry Sternlicht with the Clevelander hotel (Getty, iStock)
    Alcohol rollback on Ocean Drive pits developers against business owners
    Alcohol rollback on Ocean Drive pits developers against business owners
    O. Dean Jernigan and 1325 North Venetian Way, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Former self-storage CEO sells Venetian Islands home for $18M
    Former self-storage CEO sells Venetian Islands home for $18M
    Clockwise from left: Citigroup Center at at 201 South Biscayne Boulevard, Monarch Alternative Capital CEO Michael Weinstock, Crocker Partners’ Angelo Bianco (Daniel Christensen/Wikipedia, Monarch, Crocker Partners)
    Monarch paying $300M for downtown Miami office tower
    Monarch paying $300M for downtown Miami office tower
    Jessica Goldman Srebnick with 6686 Roxbury Lane and 4511 Lake Road (Google Maps)
    Jessica Goldman Srebnick trades Miami Beach home for Bay Point mansion
    Jessica Goldman Srebnick trades Miami Beach home for Bay Point mansion
    Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Collins Park project (Getty, Kobi Karp)
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer and former President Donald Trump (Ebyabe/Wikipedia, Getty, iStock)
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    Gambling portability a no-go in Florida this year for Jeffrey Soffer, Trump
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.