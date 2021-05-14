Open Menu

Tibor Hollo, Pam Liebman and Housing Trust Group latest to donate to Miami mayor’s campaign

Suarez’s latest fundraise haul of nearly $800K brings total to more than $2.7M

Miami /
May.May 14, 2021 06:05 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Mayor Francis Suarez (Getty, iStock)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s public relations campaign is continuing to pay off for his run for re-election.

Since mid April, Suarez has raised an additional $777,000 from real estate, healthcare, tech and private equity, according to state and local campaign finance records. That brings his total raised via his campaign and his political action committee, Miami For Everyone, to more than $2.7 million.

Suarez has pushed to make Miami the next Big Tech mecca. Since December, he has met with dozens of tech investors and entrepreneurs, as well as major developers and private equity figures.

One of the largest contributions over the past month came from Miami-based affordable housing developer Housing Trust Group, which gave $50,000 to Miami For Everyone. Drive Development LLC, led by investor Douglas Cox, also wrote a $50,000 check.

Miami-based Florida East Coast Realty developer Tibor Hollo gave $35,000. Art Falcone, a Miami Worldcenter developer, donated $5,000, as did Blue Lagoon Development LLC, a company managed by Miguel Mouriz of New American Funding.

Kasim Badak, developer of the planned Okan Tower in downtown Miami, contributed $25,000. Suarez spoke at the project’s launch held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in 2018. The condo tower has not yet broken ground.

Coral Gables-based NP International, which is now called Nolan Reynolds International, gave $10,000. The firm, led by Brent Reynolds, has a number of projects in Coral Gables.

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of the New York-based Corcoran Group, contributed $2,500. Fort Lauderdale-based Moss Construction also wrote a $2,500 check.

Read more

Major real estate players, including the Related Group, the Chetrit Group, Fort Partners, Property Markets Group, Carpe Real Estate Partners, the Melo Group, OKO Group and even billionaire New York developer John Catsimatidis, all previously contributed for Suarez’s re-election.

He’s running against Anthony Melvin Dutrow and Maxwell Manuel Martinez.

Miami commissioner Joe Carollo also brought in a significant amount of cash in April. City records show he’s raised $374,000 from developers, architects, hoteliers, restaurateurs, lawyers and more in the real estate industry, including Avra Jain, Steven Perricone, the Sterling Group, the Mas brothers and Moishe Mana.





