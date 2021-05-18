<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Miami-Dade County’s weekly luxury condo sales and dollar volume rose last week.

A total of 246 condos sold last week for $207.2 million, up from 237 condos that sold for $174.7 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of $846,000, up from $737,000 the week prior. Condos sold for an average of $487 per square foot, up from $444 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 6885 at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. The condo sold for $23 million, or $3,139 per square foot, after 15 days on the market. Jill Hertzberg represented the seller, and Oren Alexander represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 8B at Faena House, which sold for $9.3 million, or $2,404 per square foot. The Miami Beach condo was on the market for 64 days. Oren Alexander represented the seller, while Jill Hertzberg represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 9 to May 15.

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna 6885 | 15 days on market | $23M | $3,139 psf | Listing agent: Jill Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Oren Alexander

Least expensive

Three Hundred Collins 2F | 390 days on market | $3.2M | $1,335 psf | Listing agent: Dina Goldentayer | Buyer’s agent: Raymond Janssen

Most days on market

The Bentley Bay Condo PH-A | 1,645 days on market | $7M | $1,400 psf | Listing agent: Janne Keskinen | Buyer’s agent: Richard Corrales

Fewest days on market

Apogee 1102 | 1 day on market | $8.4M | $3,030 psf | Listing agent: Bohdan Mastykaz | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Giulino