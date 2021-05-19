Open Menu

Mortgage chief buys waterfront Golden Beach home for record $14M

Seller bought the home for $2M in 2010 and renovated it

Miami /
May.May 19, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Homespire Mortgage's Michael Rappaport and (inset) Saber's Michael Klinger with 610 North Island Road, Golden Beach

Homespire Mortgage’s Michael Rappaport and (inset) Saber’s Michael Klinger with 610 North Island Road, Golden Beach (Daniel Petroni Photography)

A managing member of a commercial real estate firm sold a waterfront Golden Beach home for a record $14.1 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Michael Klinger sold the house at 610 North Island Road to Michael Rappaport of Maryland, according to Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker, who represented the seller.

Klinger is a managing member of Saber Real Estate Advisors and was formerly an executive at Blackstone and Related Companies.

Rappaport is president of Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Homespire Mortgage, a mortgage lender.

Mann said the sale sets a record for a non-oceanfront property in Golden Beach.

Records show Klinger and his wife, Michelle, bought the property in 2010 for nearly $2 million. That same year, Klinger added a new roof, new windows and doors, a new pool and gazebo, a small addition and made other renovations. The house was built in 1983.

It was listed in March for $14.4 million. Marc Hameroff of Engels & Volkers represented the buyer.

Designed by Cesar Molina, the 7,207-square-foot house has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms with 100 feet of Intracoastal Waterway frontage with a dock and boat lift, according to the listing.

This month, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger sold his oceanfront estate in Golden Beach to Grant Cardone for close to $28 million.

Other recent sales in Golden Beach include a Mexican businessman buying an oceanfront home for $17.5 million, and an oceanfront lot selling for $10.7 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    golden beachhome salesMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Victor Ciardelli with his Miami Beach property. (Ciardelli, LPG for The Assouline Team)
    Guaranteed Rate CEO pays $38M for waterfront Miami Beach home and adjacent lot
    Guaranteed Rate CEO pays $38M for waterfront Miami Beach home and adjacent lot
    4101 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach (Google Maps)
    Oceanfront Highland Beach mansion flips for $18M
    Oceanfront Highland Beach mansion flips for $18M
    Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. with 205 and 225 North Hibiscus Drive. (Compass, LinkedIn via Leonhardt)
    Mortgage mogul flips two Hibiscus Island properties for $27M
    Mortgage mogul flips two Hibiscus Island properties for $27M
    8325 Cheryl Lane, Miami
    Hedge fund executive pays $12M for Coral Gables spec mansion
    Hedge fund executive pays $12M for Coral Gables spec mansion
    Emilio Bassini and Reina Marin Bassini with Arte Surfside. (Getty, Arte)
    Hedge funder buys oceanfront condo at Arte in Surfside for $13M
    Hedge funder buys oceanfront condo at Arte in Surfside for $13M
    William Patrick McDowell, Camille Roxanne McDowell and Palazzo Del Sol. (Getty, Palazzo Del Sol)
    Multifamily real estate honchos buy second Fisher Island condo for $7M
    Multifamily real estate honchos buy second Fisher Island condo for $7M
    The Estate Companies Principal Jeff Ardizon and Managing Principal Robert Suris with a rendering of the project. (Estate)
    Estate Companies scores $76M construction loan for North Miami Beach apartments
    Estate Companies scores $76M construction loan for North Miami Beach apartments
    10688 Northwest 12th Street in Doral (Google Maps, iStock)
    Bill Seidle’s Nissan dealership buys Doral building for $16M
    Bill Seidle’s Nissan dealership buys Doral building for $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.