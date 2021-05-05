Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, are selling their oceanfront Golden Beach estate for about $28 million to real estate investor and author Grant Cardone, The Real Deal has learned.

Hilfiger, who recently spoke at Cardone’s 10X Growth Conference, and his wife first listed their colorful mansion for $27.5 million in 2017. The property features patterned ceilings, walls and floors, sculptures, bright carpeting and more. It was featured in Architectural Digest.

The mansion at 605 Ocean Boulevard was built in 2007 and has six bedrooms, a beachfront pool and sits on a 0.6-acre lot. The designer couple paid $17.3 million for the property in 2013.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman took over the listing in August for $24.5 million, but the property was off market when it went under contract to Cardone. Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group, then known as The Jills, previously had the listing. Alexander declined to comment.

The upcoming closing, expected in a week, will mark one of the highest-priced sales to close in Golden Beach, a small, wealthy town sandwiched between Broward County and Sunny Isles Beach.

In March, the Hilfigers purchased a smaller home in Palm Beach for $9 million. The Palm Beach Daily News reported at the time that the couple intends to use the house while they renovate a larger, as-yet-undisclosed estate nearby on the island. They sold their Greenwich estate in January for $45 million.

Cardone, who lives at the Regalia tower in Sunny Isles Beach, asked Hilfiger to share his story at his conference earlier this year. The speaking engagement was included in negotiating the sale price of Hilfiger’s Golden Beach house, according to the sources. Some artwork and furniture was also part of the deal.

The Cardone Capital CEO was recently vindicated by a U.S. District judge in Los Angeles who dismissed a lawsuit filed last year by a disgruntled investor who accused him of misleading investors.



















