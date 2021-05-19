Oceanfront Highland Beach mansion flips for $18M

A Highland Beach oceanfront mansion sold for $17.9 million, three months after the seller paid $17 million for it.

Joshua Memling Golder sold the house at 4101 South Ocean Boulevard to Delaware corporation HBF Realty LLC, according to records.

Golder bought the home in March for $17 million, records show. The mansion was listed in April, asking $20 million.

Devin Kay and Nick Malinosky of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The 8,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, according to the listing. It also has a five-car garage, a saltwater infinity pool and direct beach access. It was built in 2018.

In March, a healthcare investor spent $21.6 million on a Highland Beach mansion. In November, the founder of a telecommunications software company sold an oceanfront mansion for $7.9 million.