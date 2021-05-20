Open Menu

Miami board approves projects in Wynwood and Little Havana

Co-living development calls for 180 resi units, 70 lodging rooms, ground floor retail

Miami /
May.May 20, 2021 06:00 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shari Neissani with The Collective Wynwood and Jorge Perez with Paseo del Rio. (Getty, LinkedIn via Neissani, The Collective, Paseo del Rio)

Shari Neissani with The Collective Wynwood and Jorge Perez with Paseo del Rio. (Getty, LinkedIn via Neissani, The Collective, Paseo del Rio)

Miami’s Urban Development Review board approved The Collective Wynwood, a co-living project in Wynwood, and Paseo Del Rio, the Related Group’s mixed-income apartment building near Marlins Park in Little Havana.

The Collective Wynwood

At its meeting on Wednesday, the board approved The Collective, an eight- to 12-story co-living building with 180 residential units, 70 lodging rooms and 9,508 square feet of ground floor retail.

London-based The Collective is proposing to build the project at 2825 Northwest Second Avenue. Units would range from studios to six-bedroom apartments and cater to young professionals, recent college graduates and “people in lifestyle transitions,” according to the developer’s proposal.

Designed by Brooklyn’s nArchitects, The Collective Wynwood will have accents inspired by natural geologic forms that create crevasses and shifts in the structure’s mass. The design also shows a courtyard, a paseo, 82,000 square feet of shared amenity space, an underground garage and a rooftop pool.

Shari Neissani, development director for The Collective’s U.S. office, said the company strives to make buildings that reflect the character of the neighborhood the projects are located in.

The Collective operates 1,664 co-living units across six cities in four countries and the company has 19 projects under development.

Paseo del Rio

The review board also approved the Related Group’s plans for a seven-story mixed-income apartment building on land Related is leasing from Miami-Dade County.

Paseo del Rio, at 1401 Northwest Seventh Street in east Little Havana, would have 182 units, including some set aside for affordable housing, said Carly Grimm, an attorney representing Related.

The project is part of “a larger mixed-income affordable housing effort” with the county” that provides high-quality housing for low-income and extremely-low income residents, Grimm said.

Designed by Modis Architects, the 329,103-square-foot Paseo del Rio will have 27 studios, 148 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments, as well as 335 parking spaces.

Modis principal Ivo Fernandez said the project is on a 1.7-acre site that is part of a 22-acre public housing parcel owned and operated by Miami-Dade. Last year, Related Group broke ground on a separate but similar project called Brisas del Rio on the same development.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Co-Livinglittle havanarelated groupwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Don Peebles, Jorge Perez and Barry Sternlicht with the Clevelander hotel (Getty, iStock)
    Alcohol rollback on Ocean Drive pits developers against business owners
    Alcohol rollback on Ocean Drive pits developers against business owners
    The site and renderings of Premium Development’s nearby project. (Premium Development)
    Multifamily developer buys piece of Little Havana assemblage
    Multifamily developer buys piece of Little Havana assemblage
    Related Group’s Jorge Pérez and his Apogee Beach penthouse. (Related, Douglas Elliman)
    Jorge Pérez sells Hollywood penthouse for $6M
    Jorge Pérez sells Hollywood penthouse for $6M
    UOVO Founder Steven Guttman (UOVO)
    UOVO scoops up art storage facilities in Miami, West Palm Beach in $50M buy
    UOVO scoops up art storage facilities in Miami, West Palm Beach in $50M buy
    Chef Jorge Kauam and 310 Northwest 25th Street 
    Investors team up with pastry chef and chocolatier for planned Wynwood market
    Investors team up with pastry chef and chocolatier for planned Wynwood market
    RedSky Capital’s Benjamin Bernstein and 2159 Northwest First Court (Redsky, Google Maps, iStock)
    Fisher Brothers pays $18M for Wynwood assemblage owned by RedSky venture
    Fisher Brothers pays $18M for Wynwood assemblage owned by RedSky venture
    Asi Cymbal and 3466 North Miami Avenue (Cymbal)
    Dev site with retail-office building in Wynwood Norte hits market for $25M
    Dev site with retail-office building in Wynwood Norte hits market for $25M
    Ben Mandell, Scott Sherman and Alex Karakhanian with Cube Wynwd (Tricera)
    Tricera, Alex Karakhanian buy Redsky’s Cube Wynwd for $28M
    Tricera, Alex Karakhanian buy Redsky’s Cube Wynwd for $28M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.