Miami’s Urban Development Review board approved The Collective Wynwood, a co-living project in Wynwood, and Paseo Del Rio, the Related Group’s mixed-income apartment building near Marlins Park in Little Havana.

The Collective Wynwood

At its meeting on Wednesday, the board approved The Collective, an eight- to 12-story co-living building with 180 residential units, 70 lodging rooms and 9,508 square feet of ground floor retail.

London-based The Collective is proposing to build the project at 2825 Northwest Second Avenue. Units would range from studios to six-bedroom apartments and cater to young professionals, recent college graduates and “people in lifestyle transitions,” according to the developer’s proposal.

Designed by Brooklyn’s nArchitects, The Collective Wynwood will have accents inspired by natural geologic forms that create crevasses and shifts in the structure’s mass. The design also shows a courtyard, a paseo, 82,000 square feet of shared amenity space, an underground garage and a rooftop pool.

Shari Neissani, development director for The Collective’s U.S. office, said the company strives to make buildings that reflect the character of the neighborhood the projects are located in.

The Collective operates 1,664 co-living units across six cities in four countries and the company has 19 projects under development.

Paseo del Rio

The review board also approved the Related Group’s plans for a seven-story mixed-income apartment building on land Related is leasing from Miami-Dade County.

Paseo del Rio, at 1401 Northwest Seventh Street in east Little Havana, would have 182 units, including some set aside for affordable housing, said Carly Grimm, an attorney representing Related.

The project is part of “a larger mixed-income affordable housing effort” with the county” that provides high-quality housing for low-income and extremely-low income residents, Grimm said.

Designed by Modis Architects, the 329,103-square-foot Paseo del Rio will have 27 studios, 148 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments, as well as 335 parking spaces.

Modis principal Ivo Fernandez said the project is on a 1.7-acre site that is part of a 22-acre public housing parcel owned and operated by Miami-Dade. Last year, Related Group broke ground on a separate but similar project called Brisas del Rio on the same development.