Joseph J. Plumeri bought a condo at The Bristol in West Palm Beach for $16.5 million.

Plumeri purchased unit 2101 from Robert and Lynne Grossman as co-trustees of The Open Minds Palm Beach Bristol Trust, according to records.

Robert Grossman formerly owned New York-based Southern Container Corp., a packaging company.

Plumeri was previously vice chairman of Atlanta-based First Data, which was acquired by payment processing giant Fiserve in 2019. Before that, he was chairman and CEO of insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings until 2013. He also is managing partner of minor league baseball team the Trenton Thunder.

The Grossmans purchased the 5,544-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom unit for $12.2 million in 2019, records show. They listed it in March of last year for $33.5 million. The most recent asking price was $17.5 million in September.

Chris Leavitt and Samantha Curry of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, while Jonathan Santiago and Patrick Lafferty with Compass represented the buyer.

The Bristol, a 25-story, 69-unit waterfront condo tower at 1100 South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, was completed in 2019.

This year, an heir to the Annenberg publishing family sold a unit for $7.8 million, the CEO of a Canadian financial services company flipped a condo for $6.6 million and another unit sold for $16 million.