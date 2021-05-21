Open Menu

Four Seasons in Miami leaves staff on “perpetual furlough” to avoid severance pay: lawsuit

Six workers filed the suit seeking class action, citing a WARN Act violation

Miami /
May.May 21, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Six people who were previously employed by Four Seasons Miami are going after the hotel in a class action labor suit. (Getty, District Court of Southern Florida, WikiMedia / Averette)

Six people who were previously employed by Four Seasons Miami are going after the hotel in a class action labor suit. (Getty, District Court of Southern Florida, WikiMedia / Averette)

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami left workers in the dark about their employment status following massive furloughs last year, in an effort to shortchange them from their severance pay, according to a lawsuit.

Six hotel employees sued Four Seasons Miami Employment, seeking a class action for more than 50 staff members who are allegedly affected and who could join the case.

The 70-story tower at 1435 Brickell Avenue includes a 221-key hotel and condominium units on the upper floors, as well as office and conference space.

Four Seasons Miami Employment furloughed 312 employees in March 2020 by providing them with the required notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Since then, employees have not received updates or direction from the hotel about whether they will be brought back to work, according to the complaint. Under the WARN Act, a furlough longer than six months amounts to job loss, meaning the Four Seasons should have sent employees a second notice letting them know they were laid off, the suit says.

The hotel effectively left staff on a “perpetual furlough” as a way to wiggle out of its own policy for severance pay to employees let go without cause, the suit alleges.

Four Seasons Hotel Miami spokesperson Mikaela Caldera declined comment.

Attorney J. Freddy Perera, who filed the complaint, said it is unlikely the hotel will recall staff because it scrapped their positions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea is that if you put employees on furlough long enough, they would get desperate to resign to get a different job,” in which case they will not get severance, added Perera, founding partner of Perera Barnhart Aleman. “Would you wait 14 months to get your job back or would you start looking for other work?”

Employees Aletta Van Balderen, Dagoberto Turcios, Shirley Bowrin, Rosario Miranda Natalie Arias and Lus Rojas filed the suit. Perera declined to say whether they are working elsewhere.

Van Balderen worked as a Four Seasons front office manager, Turcios was in charge of payroll, Bowrin was a hotel ambassador, and Arias was a catering and conference coordinator, according to Perera. Miranda and Rojas worked at the mini bar.

Many of the affected staff are entitled to hefty severance pay as they worked there for decades, Perera said.

South Florida’s biggest hospitality employers furloughed and laid off workers en masse last year once governments imposed shutdowns. Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort laid off more than 1,300 employees; the Boca Raton Resort & Club, owned by billionaire Michael Dell’s MSD Partners, laid off 995 employees; and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach furloughed 393 employees.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brickellHotelslawsuitslayoffsMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jacques Barbera and 800 South Pointe Drive (Google Maps)
    Bar Invest Group chief sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Bar Invest Group chief sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    (Facebook via Almicar Leon)
    Miami real estate agent arrested on charges he ran brothels, laundered funds
    Miami real estate agent arrested on charges he ran brothels, laundered funds
    Roger and Sloan Barnett with (inset) Patrick Dovigi and Palazzo Della Luna (Getty/Patrick McMullan, Linkedin)
    Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M
    Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M
    An aerial view of the development site (Google Maps)
    Development trio plans 340-unit multifamily complex near Homestead
    Development trio plans 340-unit multifamily complex near Homestead
    The warehouse property in Medley (Google Maps)
    Seagis Property Group pays $8M for Medley industrial building with cold storage
    Seagis Property Group pays $8M for Medley industrial building with cold storage
    Rendering of the hotel project
    Luxury hotel approved for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Luxury hotel approved for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Boulan South Beach hotel and Regal Acquisitions co-managing partner Alex Smith. (Google Maps, LinkedIn via Smith)
    Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
    Regal Acquisitions pays $34M for CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel
    Homespire Mortgage's Michael Rappaport and (inset) Saber's Michael Klinger with 610 North Island Road, Golden Beach
    Mortgage chief buys waterfront Golden Beach home for record $14M
    Mortgage chief buys waterfront Golden Beach home for record $14M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.