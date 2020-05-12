Carillon Miami Beach, Four Seasons Palm Beach furlough 550 employees

The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach furloughed 550 employees, as the pandemic continues to pummel South Florida’s hospitality industry.

The Carillon, at 6801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, furloughed 157 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. Carillon Hotel Management LLC said it expects the furloughs to be temporary, but said they could last longer than six months. The 150-key hotel is owned by New York-based private equity firm Z Capital Partners.

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, at 2800 South Ocean Boulevard, furloughed 393 employees. The 210-room hotel said it intends the furloughs to be temporary, but said they could become permanent.

The job cuts add to thousands more in South Florida’s hospitality-related businesses. Earlier this month, the Eden Roc Miami Beach and Benihana laid off 727 employees. At the Eden Roc, the cuts included 142 permanent and 316 temporary layoffs. Aventura-based Benihana National of Florida Corp. laid off 269 employees at its three South Florida locations in North Bay Village, Miramar and Lauderdale-by-the Sea.

In April, additional WARN notices revealed several other hotels in Miami Beach laid off a total of 319 employees: the Palms Hotel and Spa laid off 230 employees; Circa 39 laid off 44 employees; and South Seas and the Richmond Hotel, combined, laid off 45 employees.

South Florida’s hospitality industry has been hit hard by coronavirus, as many hotels have been forced to shut down and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery. A statewide stay-at-home order followed previous decisions by individual counties and municipalities, including in some cases, ordering hotels to close.

Last week, restaurant and retail restrictions eased across the state, as well as in Palm Beach County on Monday. But Miami-Dade and Broward counties have not yet reopened non-essential businesses.

South Florida’s hotel industry is also facing over $4 billion in debt payments on commercial mortgage-backed securities loans, which are often deemed riskier than conventional loans.