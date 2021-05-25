Open Menu

Real estate investor Sam Herzberg buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo for $7M

Unit sold for $2,113 psf

Miami /
May.May 25, 2021 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sam Herzberg and Bal Harbour Condo. (Getty, Bal Harbour)

Sam Herzberg and Bal Harbour Condo. (Getty, Bal Harbour)

UPDATED, May 26, 9:10 a.m.: Real estate investor Sam Herzberg paid $6.9 million for a condo at Oceana Bal Harbour.

Herzberg bought unit 2603 at 10201 Collins Avenue from the developer, Consultatio, records show. Consultatio USA’s COO Marcos Corti-Maderna signed on behalf of the selling entity.

Property records show the 3,264-square-foot, oceanfront condo has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit sold for $2,113 per square foot.

Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s David Vazquez and Mark Zilbert represented the buyer.

Oceana Bal Harbour was completed in 2017. The 28-story, 240-unit building was designed by Arquitectonica. Consultatio USA had purchased the 5.5-acre, former Bal Harbour Beach Club site for $220 million in 2012.

Herzberg has been an active investor in Miami Beach. He led an entity that recently sold a building at Collins Avenue and Eighth Street for $5.5 million, after buying it for $9.7 million in 2011.

Last year, Herzberg filed eviction lawsuits against Diesel USA and Perry Ellis for missed April and May rent payments at his Sterling Building on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. The case was voluntarily dismissed in November.

In December 2019, the Miami Beach Planning Board approved Herzberg’s proposal to add a 144-room hotel to the 91-year-old Sterling Building.

Among other recent sales in Bal Harbour, the principal of a hedge fund bought a condo for $6.5 million, and a waterfront mansion sold for $14 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourCondossam herzberg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Janice McNair and 425 Worth Avenue. (Getty, Compass)
    Houston Texans’ billionaire owner sells Palm Beach co-op for $5M
    Houston Texans’ billionaire owner sells Palm Beach co-op for $5M
    Axonic's Jonathan Shechtman and Breezes at Palm-Aire (Berkadia)
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Axonic Properties buys Pompano Beach condos in $25M bulk purchase
    Manny D. Medina and Oceanside at Fisher Island (Google Maps)
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Manny Medina sells his Fisher Island condo for $16M
    Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel Jr. and Rockpoint Group's Keith Gelb. (Getty, Mast Capital)
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Mast Capital brings on JV partner Rockpoint to develop Miami Beach condo project
    Miami-Dade condo sales map and Continuum on South Beach (Google Maps, Wikipedia)
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat
    (iStock)
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    South Florida residential sales volume totaled $8B in April
    Jacques Barbera and 800 South Pointe Drive (Google Maps)
    Bar Invest Group chief sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Bar Invest Group chief sells Apogee condo in South Beach for $8M
    Roger and Sloan Barnett with (inset) Patrick Dovigi and Palazzo Della Luna (Getty/Patrick McMullan, Linkedin)
    Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M
    Nutrition moguls flip Fisher Island condo for $23M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.