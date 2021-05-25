UPDATED, May 26, 9:10 a.m.: Real estate investor Sam Herzberg paid $6.9 million for a condo at Oceana Bal Harbour.

Herzberg bought unit 2603 at 10201 Collins Avenue from the developer, Consultatio, records show. Consultatio USA’s COO Marcos Corti-Maderna signed on behalf of the selling entity.

Property records show the 3,264-square-foot, oceanfront condo has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit sold for $2,113 per square foot.

Brown Harris Stevens Miami’s David Vazquez and Mark Zilbert represented the buyer.

Oceana Bal Harbour was completed in 2017. The 28-story, 240-unit building was designed by Arquitectonica. Consultatio USA had purchased the 5.5-acre, former Bal Harbour Beach Club site for $220 million in 2012.

Herzberg has been an active investor in Miami Beach. He led an entity that recently sold a building at Collins Avenue and Eighth Street for $5.5 million, after buying it for $9.7 million in 2011.

Last year, Herzberg filed eviction lawsuits against Diesel USA and Perry Ellis for missed April and May rent payments at his Sterling Building on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road. The case was voluntarily dismissed in November.

In December 2019, the Miami Beach Planning Board approved Herzberg’s proposal to add a 144-room hotel to the 91-year-old Sterling Building.

Among other recent sales in Bal Harbour, the principal of a hedge fund bought a condo for $6.5 million, and a waterfront mansion sold for $14 million.