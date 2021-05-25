<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Miami-Dade County’s weekly condo sales rose, while total dollar volume stayed flat.

A total of 277 condos sold last week, up from 246 condos the previous week. Condos sales totaled $207.2 million, the same amount as the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $748,000, down from $846,000 the previous week. Condos sold for an average of $448 per square foot, down from $487 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for units 3804 and 3805 at Continuum on South Beach. The combined condo sold for $14.5 million, or $2,916 per square foot, after 472 days on the market. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon represented the seller, while Ben Moss represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 602 at Arte in Surfside, which sold for $12.8 million, or $3,027 per square foot. The Surfside condo was on the market for 101 days. Miltiadis Kastanis brokered the sale.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 16 to May 22.

Most expensive

Continuum on South Beach 3804 and 3805 | 472 days on market | $14.5M | $2,916 psf | Listing agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Ben Moss

Least expensive

Privé Island Residences 605 | 804 days on market | $3.2M | $925 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman | Buyer’s agent: Santiago Estevez Barroso

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

Continuum South Tower 3606 | 12 days on market | $4.7M | $2,295 psf | Listing agent: Mark Zilbert | Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Corso