ShareMD bought a Boynton Beach medical office building for $6.5 million, as it continues to invest in healthcare space.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based ShareMD bought the building at 2828 South Seacrest Boulevard from Delray Beach-based Redfearn Capital, according to a news release.

Elliot LaBreche and Abbe Kind of Easton & Associates represented ShareMD.

The 31,747-square-foot building is 84 percent occupied, with Orthopaedic Surgery Associates as an anchor. Some of the other tenants are an OB/GYN, The Imaging Centers and Americare Wellness. It’s across the street from Bethesda Hospital East.

The offices were built in 1979 on a 1.8-acre lot, records show. Redfearn Capital, though an affiliate, bought it in 2018 for $5.4 million.

ShareMD, led by John Bardis and George Scopetta, plans to modernize the building and lease the vacant space, according to the release.

The investor has been focusing on medical offices, including physicians’ coworking space, scooping up several South Florida properties in recent years. The latest purchase brings its portfolio to more than 1 million square feet across 13 properties in Florida and California, according to the release.

In 2019, ShareMD bought the properties at 5966 South Dixie Highway in South Miami and 475 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables for $33.2 million. Less than a year later, it bought the three-building medical campus at 7400, 7500 and 7800 Southwest 87th Avenue in Miami.

Office space for physicians and other healthcare providers remains a coveted asset class in South Florida, as other deals closed recently. In April, Alliance Consolidated Group of Companies sold the building at 22 Southwest 11th Street in Hallandale Beach for $5.9 million.