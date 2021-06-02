<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales in Miami-Dade were nearly flat compared to the previous week, while weekly sales volume declined by about 12 percent.

A total of 274 condos sold last week, down three condos from the week prior. Sales volume totaled $183.1 million, compared to $207.2 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of $668,000, $80,000 less than the previous week. Condos sold for an average of $416 per square foot, also a decline from the previous week’s average of $448 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was the $22.5 million closing of a lower penthouse at Arte in Surfside. It sold for $4,441 per square foot after 124 days on the market. Tara West represented the seller, while Ryan Farbstein represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale was for unit 2001S at Grove at Grand Bay, which traded for $8 million, or $1,564 per square foot. The Coconut Grove condo was on the market for 195 days. Sandra Masis represented the seller, while Allison Blumenthal represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 23 to May 29.

Most expensive

Arte Surfside LPH | 124 days on market | $22.5M | $4,441 psf | Listing agent: Tara West | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Farbstein

Least expensive

Grove at Grand Bay #1501 | 83 days on market | $2.3M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Christiane Brooks | Buyer’s agent: Brie Whitehead

Most days on market

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach #127 | 269 days on market | $4.4M | $1,348 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste | Buyer’s agent: Stephan Burke

Fewest days on market

Sayan Condo #1201 | 44 days on market | $2.5M | $789 psf | Listing agent: Jacopo Iasiello | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Faerman