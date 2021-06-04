Open Menu

Feldman Equities buys Fort Lauderdale office complex for $59M

Property last traded for $38M in 2013

Miami /
Jun.June 04, 2021 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Feldman Equities exec Larry Feldman and the Pinnacle Corporate Park office complex (Avison Young, iStock)

Feldman Equities exec Larry Feldman and the Pinnacle Corporate Park office complex (Avison Young, iStock)

Feldman Equities bought the Pinnacle Corporate Park office complex in Fort Lauderdale for $58.9 million.

The Tampa-based investor bought the two buildings at 500 and 550 West Cypress Creek Road from a fund managed by DRA Advisors in joint venture with Banyan Street Capital, according to a news release. The deal breaks down to $226 per square foot. Brokers for the seller said it ranks as the highest price per square foot in Fort Lauderdale’s Cypress Creek submarket over the past decade.

Avison Young’s John Crotty and David Duckworth represented the seller in the deal. They credited the sale’s high value to their marketing of the parking lot as developable.

The 259,458-square-foot Class A buildings are on 14.3 acres, according to the release. They were built in the 1980s, records show.

Feldman Equities, led by Larry Feldman, plans $3 million in capital improvements, including creating fully furnished suites where tenants can move in quickly, the release says.

Feldman has office properties throughout Florida but this is its first South Florida real estate investment. It raised capital for the purchase through online crowdfunding platform Crowdstreet.com, according to the release.

Pinnacle Corporate Park is now 83 percent leased, including to engineering groups Chen Moore and Associates, and T. Y. Lin International Group, as well as financial consultant Lobel Financial, and tax preparer Ardis Creative Services Partners.

Avison Young’s Greg Martin has led the property leasing team over the past seven years. The group will continue leasing the property.

An affiliate of New York-based DRA Advisors, led by David Luski, bought the complex for $38.1 million in 2013. The firm focuses on value-add investments. Joint venture partner Banyan Street Capital, based in Miami and led by Rudy Prio Touzet, is an office owner and operator, according to its website.

In May, Banyan Street Capital, in joint venture with Miami-based Independencia Asset Management, bought the two-building Weston Corporate Center for $52.25 million.

Several other big office deals closed last month. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’s Related Companies bought the CityPlace Tower in downtown West Palm Beach for $175 million. Also, investor and motivational speaker Grant Cardone bought the Harbour Centre at Aventura for $93 million, with plans to rename it The 10X Center.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdaleoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eindar Khant and 1529 Middle River Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Crunchbase, Tiffany on the Water)
    Keep those bills coming: Medical billing honchos buy waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $6M
    Keep those bills coming: Medical billing honchos buy waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec home for $6M
    Koby Assaraf and Dan Deitchman with renderings of the project (Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design, iStock)
    Newrock, Brickbox score $68M construction loan for Oakland Park multifamily project
    Newrock, Brickbox score $68M construction loan for Oakland Park multifamily project
    1601 Southeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale (VHT Virtuals 1 for ONE Sotheby's International Realty)
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    Former Rinker CEO sells waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $7M
    The shopping plaza at 3400-3570 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park with Hudson Capital CEO Group Steven Hudson (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Hudson Capital, Barron Commercial honchos buy Oakland Park shopping center for $23M
    Hudson Capital, Barron Commercial honchos buy Oakland Park shopping center for $23M
    Grant Cardone and 18851 Northeast 29th Avenue in Aventura (Getty, Google Maps)
    Grant Cardone buys Aventura office complex for $93M
    Grant Cardone buys Aventura office complex for $93M
    Total construction starts rose 14 percent in April. (Getty)
    South Florida residential construction starts surge again in April
    South Florida residential construction starts surge again in April
    Merrimac Ventures co-CEOs Nitin Motwani and Dev Motwani. (Merrimac)
    Motwanis’ Merrimac Ventures scores $72M construction loan for Plantation apartments
    Motwanis’ Merrimac Ventures scores $72M construction loan for Plantation apartments
    2828 South Seacrest Boulevard with ShareMD executives John Bardis and George Scopetta (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    ShareMD buys Boynton Beach medical office building for nearly $7M
    ShareMD buys Boynton Beach medical office building for nearly $7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.