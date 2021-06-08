An oceanfront Palm Beach mansion that belonged to Sean Healey, the late chairman and CEO of Affiliated Managers Group, sold for $35.4 million.

Records show Orion Real Estate Holdings LLC sold the home at 6 Via Los Incas to Sunshine Home 5 LLC, a Delaware corporation.

The selling entity is managed by Silas Nary, manager at a private family office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to his LinkedIn profile. In 2011, Healey purchased the property for $17 million, records show. In January 2020, Healey and his wife, Amy Louise, passed ownership to Orion Real Estate Holdings LLC. He died in May of last year.

Healey joined West Palm Beach-based Affiliated Managers Group in 1995 as executive vice president, according to a company press release. He became president and COO of the global asset management company in 1999, and was named CEO in 2005. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs.

According to Zillow, the home was first listed for rent in August for $150,000 a month. It was listed for sale in November with an asking price of $35 million. Gary Pohrer with Douglas Elliman brokered the deal.

The 8,514-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. According to the listing, the property has 125 feet of beach frontage on a 0.6-acre lot. The house was built in 1981, records show.

Palm Beach has had plenty of pricey home sales this year. Recently, the vice president of an investment firm and an interior designer bought a waterfront home in Palm Beach for $6.8 million. In May, an oceanfront estate sold for $95 million, and a billionaire bought a spec mansion for $49.1 million.