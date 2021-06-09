Open Menu

$19M Fisher Island PH leads weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.1M to $18.7M

Jun.June 09, 2021 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Miami-Dade condo sales and volume rose during the first week of June.

A total of 299 condos sold for $233.2 million last week, up from 274 condos that sold for $183.1 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of about $780,000, up from $668,000 the week prior. Condos sold for an average of $447 per square foot, an increase of $31 per square foot over the previous week.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and ex-NBA player David Lee closed on the most expensive sale of the week, paying $18.7 million for a penthouse at Fisher Island’s Palazzo Del Sol. The unit sold for $2,670 per square foot after 472 days on the market. Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty brokered the deal.

The second most expensive sale was the $13 million closing of a condo at La Santa Maria Brickell in Miami. It sold for $1,300 per square foot after one day on the market. Ana Lindo represented the seller, while Daniel Gaviria represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 30 to June 5.

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Sol 7001 | 472 days on market | $18.7M | $2,670 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Least expensive

One Ocean 402 | 57 days on market | $3.1M | $1,516 psf | Listing agent: Andre Schaefer | Buyer’s agent: Pedro Saavedra

Most days on market

Palazzo Del Sol 7001 | 472 days on market | $18.7M | $2,670 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig

Fewest days on market

La Santa Maria Brickell 4901 | 1 day on market | $13M | $1,300 psf | Listing agent: Ana Lindo | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Gaviria





